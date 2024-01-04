BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Chery could build new UK car factory by 2030
UP NEXT
Volvo ES90 electric saloon due for 2024 unveiling

Chery could build new UK car factory by 2030

Chinese firm begins discussions with UK government as it forecasts strong local demand
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
4 January 2024

Chinese car maker Chery is in early discussions with UK authorities over plans to build a new car factory here.

The company, which will launch its Omoda and Jaecoo sub-brands in the UK in the coming months, is optimistic about its performance potential in the market, to the extent that bosses say local production could quickly become viable.

Speaking to Autocar in the wake of a Financial Times story that broke the news, Chery's UK manager, Victor Zhang, confirmed that "we have started some discussions" with the government "but it's still at a very initial stage".

Related articles

He added: "We need a closer discussion to see how to develop this kind of potential cooperation.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
audi q8 dakar review 2023 01 tracking front
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Audi Q8 e-tron edition Dakar
Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front
Maserati Levante
6
Maserati Levante
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre

View all car reviews