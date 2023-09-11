BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Chery Omoda 5 EV brings 204bhp and 280 miles of range
UP NEXT
New cars 2023: what's coming and when

New Chery Omoda 5 EV brings 204bhp and 280 miles of range

Chinese brand reveals electric version of its first UK car at Qatar motor show
Felix Page
News
3 mins read
16 October 2023

Chinese car giant Chery has revealed an electric version of the Omoda 5 - its first EV and its first UK-bound model, which will go on sale in the UK in March 2024. 

Unveiled at the Qatar motor show, the Omoda 5 is the first of several planned models from a new ‘fashion’-focused and EV-biased brand, which will sit at the forefront of the company’s global expansion.

Powered by a 61kWh battery, the new Omoda 5 EV offers a claimed range of 280 miles and a maximum charging speed of 110kW, which, the firm says, will charge from 0-80% in half an hour.  

Related articles

The Omoda 5 EV is powered by a single, front-mounted motor that produces 204bhp. That’s good for a 0-62mph sprint of 7.6sec, which matches the time set by the similarly sized Lexus UX 300e. Its EV stats also make it a natural rival to the Toyota bZ4X and Nissan Ariya

In EV guise, the Omoda 5 gains some styling differences compared with its ICE counterpart. Chery says it has been optimised for aerodynamics and style, aided by a rear spoiler, a bespoke front grille and modified side wings. 

Chery has yet to reveal pricing for the electric Omoda 5, but the brand confirmed the petrol version would be priced from just £24,000 in the UK earlier this year. This makes it one of the cheapest cars in its segment, but the EV is likely to cost significantly more, at around £45,000.

As an alternative to the electric variant, the Omoda 5 will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 187bhp and 203lb ft, mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It's good for 31.4mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and emits 170g/km of CO2. 

The entry-level Omoda 5 Comfort comes equipped as standard with 17in alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two wireless phone chargers, adaptive ambient lighting, a pair of 10.25in display screens and dual-zone climate control.

The range-topping Noble trim bumps the list price up to £27,000 and adds a heated leather steering wheel, sunroof and 18in alloy wheels. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Chery is China’s most prolific automotive export brand, selling 450,000 vehicles across Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East last year.

It is perhaps best known in the UK as Jaguar Land Rover’s Chinese joint-venture partner and currently handles production of the Range Rover Evoque, Land Rover Discovery Sport, Jaguar XF and Jaguar XE for the local market.

Now, it is one of a number of Chinese companies branching out to Europe and, like rival Great Wall Motor has done with Ora, it will launch here with a new brand conceived with a focus on style, technology and sustainability.

The ‘O’ in Omoda represents “the bio element we need” and ‘moda’ points to the brand’s fashion focus. It will launch in the UK following roll-outs to the Chinese, Indonesian, Australian and New Zealand markets in 2022. 

Omoda is targeting 10,000 annual sales in the UK for the 5 and promises “several new models” with a choice of ICE, PHEV and BEV powertrains - although the prevailing focus will be on BEVs. 

Chery has already told Autocar that the second model in its UK line-up will be the Jaecoo 7, a larger SUV in the vein of the Hyundai Tucson with the options of pure-petrol and plug-in hybrid power.

Advertisement
Back to top

It remains unclear how the Omoda brand will be sold and marketed in the UK. The company said: “Chery has close and deepened cooperation with Jaguar Land Rover in China as a joint-venture company with a successful record of sales, so the UK is not a market which is unknown to Chery.”

UK manager Victor Zhang recently told Autocar: "We are planning to have around 40-50 dealers on board by the time we launch next February." The brand will operate out of a combination of self-run sites and franchises anticipated "to cover the main cities".

used cars for sale

Mercedes-Benz GLA-CLASS 2.0 GLA45 AMG (Premium) SpdS DCT 4MATIC Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£23,495
57,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Volkswagen Touran 1.5 TSI EVO SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£19,500
61,600miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-trend X-shift Euro 6 5dr (Safety Sense)
2021
£14,990
4,474miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Nissan Qashqai 1.6 N-tec+ 2WD Euro 5 5dr
2012
£6,585
73,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Hyundai I30 1.0 T-GDi Blue Drive S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£11,695
17,916miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI SE Navigation Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£18,495
32,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Vauxhall Astra 2.0 CDTi EcoFLEX Elite Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£4,489
84,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz B Class 1.6 B180 Sport (Premium Plus) 7G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£15,495
30,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi GT-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£17,699
29,712miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powerd By
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
29
Add a comment…
Anton motorhead 16 October 2023
Yawn yawn yawn!
scotty5 16 October 2023

31mpg from a 1.6T petrol?  My seven seat 1.5T Kodiaq returns 40mpg.

Sounds to be no different from when Chinese MG first appeared over here. No amount of marketing could sell their cars with old, inefficient petrol engines. There were reports of dealers refusing to buy them 2nd hand given the money they stood to loose.

MGs more recent popularity is down to EV an nothing else. If this 1.6T returns an average of 31mpg, I have some advice for Chery. Don't bother.

 

xxxx 16 October 2023
scotty5 wrote:

31mpg from a 1.6T petrol?  My seven seat 1.5T Kodiaq returns 40mpg.

You ignored the fact your Kodiaq costs from 10k more.

Not that I'm defending the Chinesse just pointing out the facts. 

 

Peter Cavellini 11 September 2023

Where is this an advancement over ICE cars,my coal powered two litre does 41mpg,not particularly great or clean either, but get to 60mph in 7.1sec , top out at 140 mph (so it says in the mags) , why would I buy something like this to help save the planet?

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives