New Chery Omoda 5 EV brings 204bhp and 280 miles of range

Chinese car giant Chery has revealed an electric version of the Omoda 5 - its first EV and its first UK-bound model, which will go on sale in the UK in March 2024.

Unveiled at the Qatar motor show, the Omoda 5 is the first of several planned models from a new ‘fashion’-focused and EV-biased brand, which will sit at the forefront of the company’s global expansion.

Powered by a 61kWh battery, the new Omoda 5 EV offers a claimed range of 280 miles and a maximum charging speed of 110kW, which, the firm says, will charge from 0-80% in half an hour.

The Omoda 5 EV is powered by a single, front-mounted motor that produces 204bhp. That’s good for a 0-62mph sprint of 7.6sec, which matches the time set by the similarly sized Lexus UX 300e. Its EV stats also make it a natural rival to the Toyota bZ4X and Nissan Ariya.

In EV guise, the Omoda 5 gains some styling differences compared with its ICE counterpart. Chery says it has been optimised for aerodynamics and style, aided by a rear spoiler, a bespoke front grille and modified side wings.

Chery has yet to reveal pricing for the electric Omoda 5, but the brand confirmed the petrol version would be priced from just £24,000 in the UK earlier this year. This makes it one of the cheapest cars in its segment, but the EV is likely to cost significantly more, at around £45,000.

As an alternative to the electric variant, the Omoda 5 will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 187bhp and 203lb ft, mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It's good for 31.4mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and emits 170g/km of CO2.

The entry-level Omoda 5 Comfort comes equipped as standard with 17in alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two wireless phone chargers, adaptive ambient lighting, a pair of 10.25in display screens and dual-zone climate control.

The range-topping Noble trim bumps the list price up to £27,000 and adds a heated leather steering wheel, sunroof and 18in alloy wheels.