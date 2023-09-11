New Chery Omoda 5 EV brings 204bhp and 280 miles of range

Chinese car giant Chery has revealed an electric version of the Omoda 5 - its first EV and its first UK-bound model, which will go on sale in the UK in March 2024.
Unveiled at the Qatar motor show, the Omoda 5 is the first of several planned models from a new ‘fashion’-focused and EV-biased brand, which will sit at the forefront of the company’s global expansion.
Powered by a 61kWh battery, the new Omoda 5 EV offers a claimed range of 280 miles and a maximum charging speed of 110kW, which, the firm says, will charge from 0-80% in half an hour.
The Omoda 5 EV is powered by a single, front-mounted motor that produces 204bhp. That’s good for a 0-62mph sprint of 7.6sec, which matches the time set by the similarly sized Lexus UX 300e. Its EV stats also make it a natural rival to the Toyota bZ4X and Nissan Ariya.
In EV guise, the Omoda 5 gains some styling differences compared with its ICE counterpart. Chery says it has been optimised for aerodynamics and style, aided by a rear spoiler, a bespoke front grille and modified side wings.
Chery has yet to reveal pricing for the electric Omoda 5, but the brand confirmed the petrol version would be priced from just £24,000 in the UK earlier this year. This makes it one of the cheapest cars in its segment, but the EV is likely to cost significantly more, at around £45,000.
As an alternative to the electric variant, the Omoda 5 will be powered by a 1.6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 187bhp and 203lb ft, mated to a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It's good for 31.4mpg on the WLTP combined cycle and emits 170g/km of CO2.
The entry-level Omoda 5 Comfort comes equipped as standard with 17in alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, two wireless phone chargers, adaptive ambient lighting, a pair of 10.25in display screens and dual-zone climate control.
The range-topping Noble trim bumps the list price up to £27,000 and adds a heated leather steering wheel, sunroof and 18in alloy wheels.
31mpg from a 1.6T petrol? My seven seat 1.5T Kodiaq returns 40mpg.
Sounds to be no different from when Chinese MG first appeared over here. No amount of marketing could sell their cars with old, inefficient petrol engines. There were reports of dealers refusing to buy them 2nd hand given the money they stood to loose.
MGs more recent popularity is down to EV an nothing else. If this 1.6T returns an average of 31mpg, I have some advice for Chery. Don't bother.
You ignored the fact your Kodiaq costs from 10k more.
Not that I'm defending the Chinesse just pointing out the facts.
Where is this an advancement over ICE cars,my coal powered two litre does 41mpg,not particularly great or clean either, but get to 60mph in 7.1sec , top out at 140 mph (so it says in the mags) , why would I buy something like this to help save the planet?