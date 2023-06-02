BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaecoo 7 SUV confirmed for UK launch in summer 2024
New front-wheel-drive Lexus RZ boosts range, cuts cost

Jaecoo 7 SUV confirmed for UK launch in summer 2024

Hyundai Tucson rival due to arrive alongside Omoda C5; parent firm Chery planning around 100 UK dealers
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
20 December 2023

Chinese car giant Chery has confirmed that it will launch the Jaecoo 7 electric SUV in the UK in summer 2024.

Set to play a crucial part in Chery's roll-out plans, it was revealed at the Shanghai motor show this year.

Acting as a 4.5m-long rival to the Hyundai Tucson, it will come with the option of a 1.6-litre petrol engine or 1.5-litre petrol PHEV, and is aimed at providing a "lifestyle" experience with the option of 4WD.

Full details of the 7 will be revealed closer to launch, but Chinese-market cars feature an upmarket cabin with a 14.8in vertical touchscreen, a head-up display and wireless phone charging - plus facial recognition functionality and level two-plus autonomy for limited hands-off driving.

The firm is still pressing ahead with plans to launch the accompanying Omoda C5 crossover in the UK this year, which will likely arrive at the same time. 

Jaecoo and Omoda are stand-alone brands under the Chery umbrella and will be sold alongside each other in the UK - with UK manager Victor Zhang telling Autocar earlier this year that the company is in talks with "over 100 dealers" here.

"We are planning to have around 40-50 dealers on board by the time we launch next February," he added, with a combination of self-run sites and franchises anticipated "to cover the main cities".

The Nissan Qashqai-sized Omoda C5 will launch in the UK with petrol and EV powertrains, the former of which Zhang said "should be less than £25,000" - making it one of the cheapest crossovers in the UK.

"I hope that this car can be a very competitive one for UK customers," he said, naming Toyota, Kia and Hyundai as the "well-established" marques whose success Chery wishes to emulate in this market.

Zhang said Chery's "broader product line-up" and "more competitive strategy" leave it well placed to emerge as one of the most successful Chinese marques in the UK.

Join the debate

Comments
3
ianp55 2 June 2023

Interesting that Chery are proposing to set up a sales and service network here in the UK,rather like MG has, there must be plenty of sales outlets that have been discarded by manufacturers who have rationalized their sales networks.  In these photo's the  Jaecoo 7 may not  be to everyone's taste but at £25k it looks extremely good value. like MG they are postioning their products to sell and hopefully Chery will be as successful with this approach. 

TStag 2 June 2023

My eyes, my poor eyes! 

tuga 2 June 2023
Wow, TWO midsized crossovers!?!?!?
How EXCITING!!!

/S

