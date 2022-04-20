BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Morgan owner invests £100 million into Rimac Group
UP NEXT
New 2022 Kia Niro: popular family SUV priced from £27,745

Morgan owner invests £100 million into Rimac Group

Italian venture capital outfit Investindustrial joins Porsche and Hyundai as investors in the Croatian firm
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
20 April 2022

Italian venture capital firm Investindustrial has invested €120 million (£99.7m) into the Rimac Group, joining Porsche, Hyundai and other high-profile firms as large-scale investors in the fast-expanding Croatian outfit. 

Investindustrial, which in 2019 became the controlling shareholder of British sports car firm Morgan, first invested in Rimac last year, and says it has been supporting Rimac “by leveraging its deep automotive experience, developed with current and prior investments in Ducati, Aston Martin and Morgan Motors”.

The investment firm estimates that electric vehicles will make up a third of the market by 2025 and more than half by 2023, and thus aims to “accelerate the transition to electrification by backing the best available technological solutions for high-performance electric vehicles developed by Rimac Technology”.

Related articles

Rimac itself is known as a standalone electric hypercar maker, but also as a supplier of EV-specific technology to some of the world’s biggest mainstream vehicle firms. 

It recently spun off its engineering division into the standalone Rimac Technology arm, which will develop technology for use in-house and by third-party firms, while the firm’s own cars will be developed by Bugatti Rimac - formed last year when Rimac merged with the storied French hypercar firm.

Rimac now employs more than 1300 people at its headquarters in Zagreb, Croatia, where it is putting the finishing touches to its 1888bhp Nevera hypercar – claimed to be the world’s fastest accelerating production car – ahead of customer deliveries beginning later this year. 

Mate Rimac remains the CEO of both divisions, and Investindustrial’s investment does not impact Porsche’s 45% stake in the Rimac Bugatti car division.

It is unclear what percentage stake Investindustrial now holds in Rimac, nor exactly how it divided its investment since its first injection in 2021.

Investindustrial said: “The potential of the market in which [Rimac] operates, its pivotal role in the electrification of the automotive sector and its focus on ESG matters make Rimac the prototype for the kind of companies with demonstrated technological prowess and strong environmental impact on which Investindustrial intends to focus on, as part of its constant commitment to sustainable investments.”

Its chairman Andrea Bonomi pledged that the firm aims to be “a solid, long-term partner in the implementation of the Group's cutting-edge technologies, which are fundamental for pursuing the objective of further strengthening its leadership in the electric mobility sector”.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 Voyah FREE 2022 first drive review lead

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review

Voyah Free Range Extender 2022 review
1 Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review

Toyota RAV4 Adventure 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai i30 Fastback DCT N Line 2022 review lead

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review

Hyundai i30 Fastback 1.5 T-GDi N Line 2022 UK review
1 Hyundai Kona Electric 2022 UK first drive review lead

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review

Hyundai Kona Electric 39kWh Premium 2022 UK review
1 Maxda MX 5 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK tracking front

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

Mazda MX-5 2.0 GT Sport Tech 2022 UK review

View all latest drives