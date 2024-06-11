Renault Group 'will avoid' ZEV mandate fines with five new EVs

Renault UK believes success for a fast-expanding range of new EV models over the next nine months can protect it from severe fines likely to be incurred by some of its biggest rivals, who seem likely to fail in efforts to comply with the government’s new ZEV Mandate on electric car sales introduced this year.

According to Guillaume Sicard, general manager of Renault UK, his three marques have five “exciting new EV products” to sell here within the next nine months. The company is currently in the middle of launching its Renault Scenic crossover, an impressive rival for the super-successful Tesla Model Y, and has the new Renault