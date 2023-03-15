Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards 2023 winners announced

The winners of the annual Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards have been announced by Autocar Business, with 11 companies emerging victorious across a wide variety of categories.

With an incredibly strong list of entries, judging was tougher than ever this year with each company showcasing brilliant ideas. Emerging from a few tough years for the industry, the depth of quality serves to prove how resilient and innovative this section of the industry has been.

The awards are open to a range of companies and agencies, with the winner utilising their category in the most effective and efficient way. An expert panel of judges was recruited to help decide the winning entrants.

This year, our judging panel represented a mix of talent from a wide variety of sectors. They included Mike Biscoe (brand and marketing consultant, Marketing Means More Limited), Jack Carter (automotive brand partnerships lead, TikTok), Michelle Davis (automotive lead, LinkedIn), Andy Francis (managing director, Performance Communications), Steve Kelly (head of marketing, Harley-Davidson UK and Ireland), Simon McDermott (commercial director, Ignition) and Helen Neal (founder, HN Communications).

Industry expert Gabi Whitfield served as the chair of the judges, with each entry ranked on three criteria: the strength of the idea or programme, how well it was executed and delivered, and its overall results.

The winners are listed below. Here's a PDF showcasing the winners.

Best Branded Content

Accenture Song for Land Rover's 'Above and Beyond' campaign

Best Media Agency

[INVNT GROUP] for its BrandStory project

Best Online/eCommerce Experience

Lotus Cars Limited with its slick, easy-to-use customer interface

Best PR Campaign

Automobili Pininfarina GmbH for its 'SUONO PURO' campaign

Best Use of Data

H+K UK with its technology translator for the Honda E hatchback

Best Use of Social Media

eight&four for its collaboration with Genesis in helping to launch the brand across the UK

Event of the Year

Performance Comms for the Genesis GV60 European test drive event

Product or Service Launch of the Year