Tesla sales in Europe drop 45% as facelifted Model Y introduced

Tesla sales in Europe fell by nearly 45% last month, leading the firm to its lowest February market share in five years (1.6%), according to industry analyst Jato Dynamics.

This drop meant electric cars from Chinese-owned brands outsold those from the American firm, at 19,800 compared with 15,737. Most notable among them was Volvo, with 6529.

Jato attributed Tesla's volume drop to increasing competition in the EV market and a slowdown in production of its best-seller, the Model Y crossover, as factories swap over to the facelifted version.