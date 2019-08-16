Bugatti unveils £7.4m limited-run Centodieci hypercar

Like the Divo that was shown at Pebble Beach last year, the Centodieci will offer a more exclusive take on the Chiron’s mechanical package. It uses the same 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine, tuned to deliver 1577bhp – up from the Chiron’s 1478bhp. Bugatti also claims a 20kg weight reduction.

According to Bugatti, the Centodieci has a 2.4sec 0-62mph time, covers 0-124mph in 6.1sec and can reach 186mph from rest in 13.1sec – 0.5sec quicker than the time claimed for the Chiron. The car is limited to 236mph, compared with 261mph for the Chiron.

Aerodynamic changes include a sizeable rear wing, with Bugatti claiming peak downforce of 90kg. That is relatively modest by hypercar standards but, like other Bugattis, the Centodieci is designed for high-speed stability rather than track pace. The firm claims the Centodieci can deliver similar lateral acceleration to that of the Divo.

The Centodieci will be considerably more expensive than the Chiron. Just 10 will be built, with the price starting at £7.4 million before tax. All were sold before the car was officially revealed.

Q&A with Achim Anscheidt, Bugatti design director

Where did you draw most inspiration from?

“The EB110 has the classic wedge shape of a supercar at that time. If you look at the side profile of the Centodieci, you see this kind of wedge line implemented into the car, also the wraparound windshield and the narrow eye face.”

Will limited editions be a continuing part of the Bugatti strategy?

“When [boss] Stefan Winkelmann joined, he initiated the possibility of one-off and few-off development using the technical basis of the Chiron. That was liberating. We have done the Divo, La Voiture Noire and now this. In the design department, we always thought the EB110 was a supercar that deserves not to be forgotten.”