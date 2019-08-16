Bugatti Centodieci: EB110 revival leaks ahead of Pebble Beach debut

Images of a new Bugatti hypercar have leaked online ahead of its official reveal later today (16 August) at the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance.

Called the Centodieci in reference to the iconic EB110 hypercar from which it takes styling inspiration, the new model looks to be based on the Chiron production model.

UPDATE: Bugatti has officially revealed the Centodieci - read the full story here

It is likely that, as with the limited-run Divo and one-off La Voiture Noire, the Centodieci will be powered by the same 8.0-litre quad-turbocharged W16 engine as the Chiron.

In its design, the Centodieci retains the low, wide stance of the Chiron, as well as its arch-shaped front grille, wraparound rear lighting and prominent rear wing. Modifications include slimmer headlights, sharper body lines and circular cut-outs on the rear window inspired by the EB110.

Production of the recently revealed Chiron Sport is capped at 20 units, so we can expect the Centodieci to be equally, if not more, exclusive.

The media wanted to get an early scoop with BUGATTI! We have a lot we want to say about our latest addition so we invite you to join our live stream of the official press conference at The Quail Motorsports Gathering at 11:20am PCT. — Bugatti (@Bugatti) August 15, 2019

Bugatti acknowledged the leak on its Twitter feed, before revealing that the model will be officially unveiled later today at Monterey Car Week as part of its 110th anniversary celebrations.