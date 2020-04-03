The electric cars with the best real-world range

Battery technology and charging infrastructure is constantly improving, quickly turning EVs from niche vehicles to a viable replacements to combustion-engined cars. But how far you can drive between top-ups is still a valid concern.
Manufacturer range estimates vary wildly, and aren’t always achievable in everyday driving conditions - so how far can you really go on a single charge? Our sister site What Car? puts every electric car through a range test, measuring exactly what kind of distance you can achieve in the real world.
The ten cars listed here have the longest range capability of all the electric cars we have tested to date.
1. Hyundai Kona Electric, 259 miles
Our current long-distance champion for electric range isn’t the car with the biggest battery, and nor is it the most expensive. That it comes from a mainstream brand rather than a luxury one and can be had for under £35,000 speaks volumes for EV adoption.
When we road tested the Kona Electric last year, we said it offered “the most compelling blend of usability and affordability yet seen in an EV,” and with a real-world range of over 250 miles from a 64kWh battery, it bests premium names like Tesla, Jaguar and Audi.
In fact, its combination of price, performance and popular compact crossover bodystyle have proved so in demand that Hyundai is struggling to meet demand.
Read the full Hyundai Kona Electric review here
Peter Cavellini
Is that enough.....
Great, Range is increasing, more choice of cars,and the prices are slowly coming down, now. We only need the infrastructure to improve too.
TStag
Awful news for Audi, Jaguars
Awful news for Audi, Jaguars giving them a spanking!
rmez01
Fake news
Hyundai Kona is not even close to these numbers :
1) Tesla Model S Long Range - 370 miles
2) Tesla Model X Long Range - 325 miles
3) Tesla Model 3 Performance* - 310 miles
* Long Range not offered in the UK though available elsewhere across Europe
escaton
rmez01 wrote:
So why would Autocar, a UK publication, write about cars unavailable in the UK?
rmez01
They are all available in the UK
All 3 models above are available in the UK. Tesla M3 Long Range would have range 325miles hence I listed the 310 miles Peformance version, not much difference. You are free to check at https://www.tesla.com/en_GB?redirect=no
xxxx
rmez01 wrote:
Actually it's not that close for another more important reason, the Kona has been removed from sale in the UK till at least 2020.
Torque Stear
rmez01 wrote:
The What Car test is specific cycle that What Car have come up with I suspect that it is very heavily biased towards city driving where the greater regen braking that the Kona offers is an advantage.
On a motorway test the Teslas do much better.
https://nextmove.de/autobahn-test-audi-e-tron-against-the-rest-of-the-ev-world/
Also the Model S/X will get a battery upgrade later in the year to allow ranges of 400 miles plus and full 250kw charging. At this point range anxiety will be limited to the people who make unplanned 600 mile drives in remote polar regions and also live in a flat who seem to be very common on discussion boards.
Jeans Beetle
Real world
Real world range? – so I put on my heated windscreen and rear heated window, turn up heater or air-con to demist, turn on my heated seats, turn highlights on and set off. Does testing include running all these power draining accessories?
And was it not that long ago that Autocar carried out a long distance drive to Devon and back and found many of the charging stations were broken.
And if they are working I’ve only seen a couple each at most service stations, so will I have to get a ticket to wait in the queue? Whereas your average motorway service garage has about 12 pumps, which can dispense either petrol or diesel fuels.
Many of us carry round a power bank to recharge our smartphones, so maybe we should carry a spare battery in case we run out – you remember just like carrying a spare fuel can in the boot!
Torque Stear
If you click through to the
If you click through to the article on what car they explain the testing proceedure, the cars have aircon and lights on.
As to charging stations that is game set match for Tesla for the forseeable future.
The only issue with the test is that they don't actually drive the car until it runs out of electricity, they drive it a fraction of that distance and measure how much charge is depleted.
I suspect that the efficiency with which the power train operates or the battery charges is not totally linear.
amcgon
IPace
Due to concerns over range, i took an ipace on an extended test. Starting fully charged, i set off ona 145 mile journey, mainly motorway. At the start of the journey, it showed a range of 280 miles. On reaching the destination, the car only had 20 miles left. Had to go south rather than north to the nearest fast charger for the return journey, which added 45 miles range for the 45 minute charge, and then went offline, preventing more charges. Went to the services on the other side of the motorway, where we got another 45 minute charge, and then one part charge (cut off part way through the second charge). Had to stop once more for another 45 minute charge to complete the journey, despite setting the cruise control to 65 to try to extend the range. Overall, the return journey took 5.5 hours, compared to my usual 2 hours 10 minutes in my M2. Real life motorway range is 160-180 miles. No doubt better around town where you benefit more from regen braking. Neither car nor infrastructure are ready for driving more than 200 miles in a day. Sad, because it would be a great car to cover distances in.
