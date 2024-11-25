If you’re looking for a car with exciting driving dynamics, maximum engagement and energetic handling, one with rear-wheel drive (RWD) may be your first choice.
In RWD cars, the front wheels are responsible for steering, while the rear wheels propel the car forward.
It’s a popular layout for performance cars and sports cars because it provides better weight distribution, improved handling balance and a more dynamic driving experience, especially during acceleration and cornering.
But which are the best RWD cars that money can buy today? Our top pick is the BMW 3 Series which we think is the best RWD car on sale today for its all-round ability.
Our list below features cars from most walks of life - sports cars, electric cars, saloons and hatchbacks - but we've avoided supercars this time around.
Best for: All-round ability
The seventh-generation BMW 3 Series has been on sale since 2018, but it's still the best RWD car that money can buy today.
A facelift in 2024 kept things fresh, with new design features and new interior technology, but BMW did get rid of the much-loved diesel option. It was replaced with a longer-legged 330e plug-in hybrid, with an electric-only range of 63 miles.
The petrol 320i thankfully did return, with 181bhp and a 0-62mph time of 7.4sec, while the range-topping M340i gets 374bhp and 369lb ft, which is good for a 0-62mph sprint of 4.4sec.
The 3 Series is simply one of the best-handling cars out there, with reactive and responsive steering. All three of its powertrains offer sublime performance, and while the interior might not be as poshest in the executive car class, it's still a great place to sit.
In all, if you're looking for an RWD dynamo with sublime all-round ability, few cars come close to the 3 Series.
Read our BMW 3 Series review
