The best rear-wheel drive cars: driven and ranked

Rear-wheel-drive cars are considered by many to be the most fun. Here's our list of the best

Jack Warrick
News
7 mins read
25 November 2024

If you’re looking for a car with exciting driving dynamics, maximum engagement and energetic handling, one with rear-wheel drive (RWD) may be your first choice.

In RWD cars, the front wheels are responsible for steering, while the rear wheels propel the car forward.

It’s a popular layout for performance cars and sports cars because it provides better weight distribution, improved handling balance and a more dynamic driving experience, especially during acceleration and cornering.

But which are the best RWD cars that money can buy today? Our top pick is the BMW 3 Series which we think is the best RWD car on sale today for its all-round ability.

Our list below features cars from most walks of life - sports cars, electric cars, saloons and hatchbacks - but we've avoided supercars this time around. 

1. BMW 3 Series

10
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs9

Best for: All-round ability

The seventh-generation BMW 3 Series has been on sale since 2018, but it's still the best RWD car that money can buy today. 

A facelift in 2024 kept things fresh, with new design features and new interior technology, but BMW did get rid of the much-loved diesel option. It was replaced with a longer-legged 330e plug-in hybrid, with an electric-only range of 63 miles.

The petrol 320i thankfully did return, with 181bhp and a 0-62mph time of 7.4sec, while the range-topping M340i gets 374bhp and 369lb ft, which is good for a 0-62mph sprint of 4.4sec. 

The 3 Series is simply one of the best-handling cars out there, with reactive and responsive steering. All three of its powertrains offer sublime performance, and while the interior might not be as poshest in the executive car class, it's still a great place to sit. 

In all, if you're looking for an RWD dynamo with sublime all-round ability, few cars come close to the 3 Series. 

2. Mazda MX-5

9
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs9

Best for: Value

The Mazda MX-5 is a superb small sports car with an affordable price tag, but it's also one of the most fun RWD cars on sale in the UK today. 

It's available with the choice of 1.5-litre and 2.0-litre petrol engines with power ranging between 129bhp and 181bhp.

Both engines are compelling options and the choice of a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic is a boon, too.

Performance is good, with the 1.5-litre car hitting 0-62mph in 8.3sec and the 2.0-litre car completing it in 6.5sec. 

Don't want a soft top? No problem: the MX-5 is also available as a targa-topped fastback with a more solid, retractable metal roof (called the RF).

Not only is the MX-5 a brilliant RWD car, but it also stands out among the most vibrant, responsive and engaging sports cars available at any price, even if it's not as cheap as it once was. 

3. Alpine A110

10
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs9

Best for: Handling

Renault performance brand Alpine's retro-styled sports car is one of the best around, and you should make the most of it before it's gone for good.

Driven by a turbocharged 1.8-litre petrol four, the A110 offers 249bhp. That might not sound like much, but when paired with a 1098kg kerb weight, it means the RWD coupé is capable of hitting 0-62mph in 4.5sec. 

There are more powerful versions too, if you're after a bit more poke. The A110 S and A110 GT models get 296bhp and a slashed 0-62mph sprint time of 4.2sec – faster than the Porsche 718 Cayman S. 

The A110 has a truly distinguishable dynamic character, capable of taking on sweeping corners with ease. It's also surprisingly comfortable and well-priced. 

Downsides? A few. The A110's interior isn't the best around and its infotainment is very poor, but you likely won't mind when you're behind the wheel.

4. Porsche 911

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs8

Best for: Performance

We all know how brilliant the Porsche 911 is, don't we? 

The German manufacturer's venerable sports car comes in all shapes and sizes, so it might seem a bit strange to include every 911 model under the same name, but they're all excellent cars to drive. 

The range opens with the Carrera, followed by the Carrera GTS and Carrera T. Then there's the Targa 4 GTS, the Turbo and the GT3 and GT3 RS.

Power ranges from 388bhp in the Carrera up to 533bhp in the GTS models. The GT3, meanwhile, gets 503bhp and will hit 0-62mph in 3.4sec. 

If none of those are hardcore enough, you can try moving up to the GT3 RS, the hardcore 525bhp range-topper. That will hit 0-62mph in just 3.2sec, going on to a top speed of 184mph.

5. Porsche 718

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Daily driving

The 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster are due for a significant update next year, but we still love the drivability and exhilaration on offer in the existing models. 

Currently available in basic, Style Edition, S and GTS specification, Porsche's entry-level sports car produces betweeen 295bhp and 394bhp.

Not enough power? There's always the hardcore Cayman GT4 RS, which pumps out 493bhp, hits 0-62mph in just 3.4sec and will go on to 196mph. 

6. Cupra Born

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs9

Best for: Versatility

The Cupra Born is one of several RWD electric cars on sale today, and it's certainly one of the best to live with day-to-day.

Offering between 201bhp and 227bhp, the Born can shift from 0-62mph in as little as 6.6sec. Range stands at 264 miles if you opt for the smaller 58kWh battery, while the larger 77kWh unit is capable of around 342 miles.

One of the Born's most enticing features is its RWD layout. Its rear-mounted motor helps provide the hatchback with 50:50 front-to-rear weight distribution, which, mated with firm suspension, means there's real fun to be had. 

This more dynamic Spanish sibling of the Volkswagen ID 3 features engaging, direct and responsive handling, and it's surprisingly comfortable, too. 

It's not perfect, though. The Born's infotainment system isn't fantastic - it's slow, buggy and confusing to navigate at times - and you can get more power and range for similar money elsewhere. 

7. Tesla Model 3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior6
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Best for: Electric range

The Tesla Model 3 is a respectable electric car and, in RWD guise, is a great value option. 

Drivers have two options to choose from: the standard Rear-Wheel Drive and the Rear-Wheel Drive Long Range.

The standard model produces 245bhp and offers 318 miles of range, along with a punchy 0-60mph sprint of 5.8sec. The Long Range, meanwhile, ups power and range to 283bhp and 436 miles respectively. 

Prices start from just under £40,000 in the UK, which makes the Model 3 a seriously commendable option among more traditional internal-combustion-engine models in this list. 

That's if you can look past Tesla's minimalist, controversial interiors. While material quality has undoubtedly improved since the car's 2024 update, the Model 3's buttonless, touchscreen-heavy functions will take some getting used to. 

8. Alfa Romeo Giulia

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior6
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Character

If you want a saloon but aren't interested in anything coming out of Germany right now, the Alfa Romeo Giulia might be the car for you. 

The Giulia has been around since 2016, but Alfa Romeo has made several changes to the model since then.

It previously offered a choice of petrol and diesel, but oil-burners are no longer the in-thing, so the only option now is a 276bhp 2.0-litre turbo petrol four – or a 513bhp 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 in the hot Quadrifoglio model. Neither offers a manual.

Power delivery is smooth and prompt, while the handling is finely balanced and engaging. 

This saloon is reasonably practical, if slightly less so than many of its rivals. It has a boot that measures 480 litres, which matches the 3 Series' but is dwarfed by the 625 litres offered by the Skoda Superb. 

You probably won't mind though, as the Guilia is a great RWD car regardless and one of the best on this list to drive daily. 

9. BMW 2 Series

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior10
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Interior quality

BMW's junior coupé is a stylish option that boasts more character than your average hatchback or saloon, along with one of the finest interiors in its class.

Let's start inside. The 2 Series is equipped with a 12.3in gauge cluster and a 14.9in centre touchscreen as standard – but the most impressive aspect is the materials.

Our road testers said that sitting in the 2 Series was like sitting in a car from the class above, thanks to its brilliant fit and finish.

There's also a 390-litre boot, which is larger than the Audi S3 Saloon and the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35. 

The 2 Series range opens with the 220i, which uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 184bhp, which is good for a 0-62mph time of 7.5sec.

That's not exactly rapid, and the 242bhp 330i slashes that time to 5.9sec - hot hatch territory.  

There's also the M240i, which boasts 372bhp, four-wheel drive and a 0-62mph time of just 4.3sec.

Each variant is great to drive, but we would recommend moving up from the entry-level model to the 330i or even the M240i, if your budget allows.

10. Ford Mustang

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: V8 thrills

The Ford Mustang has long maintained its RWD layout, and that's appealing in itself. What's more, though, is that this quintessential muscle car is now one of the cheapest ways into V8 ownership.

With 440bhp and 398lb ft on offer, the Mustang rallies from 0-62mph in 5.2sec. It's a very convincing grand tourer on the motorway, and that manual gearbox is rewarding on A- and B-roads. 

As for handling, the Mustang is grippy in the corners but slightly let down by its weight. It's not all that agile, but it's very capable and does well to isolate the driver from most bumps and cracks on the Tarmac. 

There's obviously a lot to like about the Mustang, and for many, it will be about the price. The 'Stang starts from £55,725 in the UK, which is good value - especially with the dwindling number of V8 cars on our roads. 

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

This Top Ten article brings together learnings from our team of highly experienced road testers, who have driven every rear-wheel drive car on sale. Collectively, they have worked with Autocar's editorial team to formulate this Best Of list to compile the best rear-wheel drive cars on the market today, not including the world's most expensive supercars. 

FAQs

What is a rear-wheel drive car?

A rear-wheel drive car is a vehicle that has its power sent straight to the rear wheels. Other cars, those with front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive, for example, have their power sent to the front and all-four wheels respectively. 

What are the benefits of rear-wheel drive cars?

Choosing rear-wheel over front- or four-wheel drive has several benefits. As the front wheels aren't required to handle any of the car's power, they can focus solely on steering the vehicle. As a result, rear-wheel drive cars often handle much better than cars with other powertrain layouts.  It's also easier for car makers to implement a 50:50 weight distribution in rear-wheel drive cars, and further bolster handling. That's because certain components are added to the rear and balance out with the engine's weight at the front. Rear-wheel drive cars are also less likely to understeer. 

Can electric cars have rear-wheel drive? 

Electric cars can feature rear-wheel drive, and there is more choice than ever in today's market. In fact it's becoming the default layout for many firms, including Volvo.  The Tesla Model 3 and Model Y both have rear-wheel drive as standard, as do the Kia EV6 and the Polestar 2. BMW cars, such as the i4 saloon and the iX SUV, also have rear-wheel drive as standard.  EV makers like rear-wheel drive because, using push instead of pull mechanics, they're more economical and can boost range. They're simply more satisfying to drive in the corners, too. 

What are the cons of rear-wheel drive cars?

Rear-wheel cars have lots of benefits, but also some downsides. They can be more expensive to buy due to their more complex layout, which involves the addition of a much longer drive shaft to transfer the engine's power to the back of the car.  They're also less grippy in poorer weather conditions. In the wet, for example, they can struggle for stability as there's no engine weight above the wheels to keep them planted onto the road. In short, they can offer less traction in rough weather.  A third con to rear-wheel drive cars is they might have slightly reduced practicality (albeit minimally) to front-wheel drive cars, due to the requirement for a transmission tunnel. This raised bump throughout the centre of the car can sometimes cut into interior space. 
