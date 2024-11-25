If you’re looking for a car with exciting driving dynamics, maximum engagement and energetic handling, one with rear-wheel drive (RWD) may be your first choice.

In RWD cars, the front wheels are responsible for steering, while the rear wheels propel the car forward.

It’s a popular layout for performance cars and sports cars because it provides better weight distribution, improved handling balance and a more dynamic driving experience, especially during acceleration and cornering.

But which are the best RWD cars that money can buy today? Our top pick is the BMW 3 Series which we think is the best RWD car on sale today for its all-round ability.

Our list below features cars from most walks of life - sports cars, electric cars, saloons and hatchbacks - but we've avoided supercars this time around.