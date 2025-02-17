BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best family cars – driven, rated and ranked

From large SUVs to practical hatchbacks, family cars aren't tied to any particular segment. We reveal the very best

Keith WR Jones
News
10 mins read
17 February 2025

What’s the best family car? Answering that definitively is almost impossible, even for a title that has been steeped in all things automotive for almost 130 years. 

Why? because ‘family’ means so many things for different people, yet being able to cope with the rigours of 2.4 children is at the heart of many a car design’s brief. 

That being said, a good family car has to get the basics of comfort, space and practicality just right while also being a competent all-rounded that can handle longer schleps up the motorway and quick jaunts around town. 

It doesn’t matter whether you’re nurturing your first newborn while balancing work or you’ve got a car full of offspring and all the clobber that comes with them: there are a great number of cars that can fill the role of ‘family wagon’.

Offering a broad range of capabilities and successfully hitting the family car brief, the BMW 3 Series Touring estate is our top pick for its practicality, pleasing driving dynamics and impressive plug-in hybrid option. 

Stay with us as we reveal the best family cars on sale in the UK, no matter how you define ‘family’. 

1. BMW 3 Series Touring

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: 2.4 children + 1 passion for driving

The BMW 3 Series Touring estate is the one to take if you’re adamant that family life and enjoying driving don’t have to be mutually exclusive.

BMW’s one-time default-choice executive car is now as recommendable as a 330e as ever it was as a 320d. We may miss the diesels, but at least we needn't mourn them too hard.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

If the budget allows, you can get yourself behind the wheel of the beguiling BMW M3 Touring, but fear not, because the regular four-cylinder 320i model will still give drivers the sense of feedback and control that makes a routine journey less of a chore. 

If a four-cylinder lump won't cut it, the M340i is a standout performance estate car that hits the family car brief while also being fun to drive. 

The plug-in hybrid 330e will appeal to company car drivers and fleets alike and has neatly filled the void left by the diesel 320d, which is no longer sold in the UK. Its blend of performance and economy is still segement-leading. 

Its low roofline does limit its ultimate carrying capacity, but 500 litres is still enough for several carry-on suitcases. 

By the end of your PCP deal, rear passengers will be dreaming of taking the driver’s seat themselves. 

Read our BMW 3 Series Touring review

Latest Reviews

Toyota GR Yaris 2020 front cornering road
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Used Toyota GR Yaris 2020-2024 review
Medium 24520 maserati gt2 stradale 09
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
Maserati MC20 GT2 Stradale
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front
Vauxhall Corsa
7
Vauxhall Corsa
Audi RS6 GT review 2025 001 front cornering
Audi RS6 GT
8
Audi RS6 GT
Ford Mustang review 2025 01
Ford Mustang
8
Ford Mustang

View all car reviews

2. Dacia Jogger

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs9

Best for: Big families who want experiences, not status symbols 
 
Those who regard cars as status symbols assume that people will buy the dearest car they can afford — with the associated perception that choosing a cheaper model equates to having less disposable income.

It’s an ugly, outdated attitude that needs to change, because, as the Dacia Jogger proves, a great family car needn’t be expensive at all. 

The Jogger’s handling is well matched to its role as a seven-seater with a slightly elevated ride height, so it’s tidy and predictable if you stay within its easily identifiable limits.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

This estate-cum-MPV is almost half the price of the Skoda Kodiaq yet can seat seven, easily ply scores of motorway driving miles, offers hybrid power and gets Apple CarPlay and an effective air-con system. In other words, much of what most of us need is there. 

It’s also a pleasure on long journeys, with softer-than-average suspension and a long wheelbase that helps it to deftly deal with nasty road surfaces.  

Some may be dissuaded by its one-star Euro NCAP safety rating, but that’s a consequence of its lack of safety related tech. Its occupant protection scores are actually decent. 

The Jogger isn't a luxury car by any means, but it’s put together well with robust materials and the engines, while coarse at times, are capable and reliable with reasonable economy.

Its lower cost also means less anxiety on and more money for family experiences. Now that’s a luxury to invest in. 

Read our Dacia Jogger review

3. Volkswagen Golf

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Perfectly packaged family life 
 
Whether it’s a genuine benchmark and an icon based on decades of excellence, for many the Volkswagen Golf hatchback is still the ‘just right’ family car.

With five decades of honing and evolution behind it, the latest Mk8.5 Golf continues to offer family-sized motoring to suit a variety of budget and performance requirements, even in this SUV-dominated age. 

I'm normally on team manual gearbox, but the automatic just suits the Golf better. Six-speed devotees should try a Mazda 3.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Those less costly Golfs are far more affordable than you might assume, given the prevalence of budget-branded alternatives, yet even the entry-level versions still manage to feel a cut above the mainstream when you’re sitting inside.

That the on-board technology has improved leaps and bounds with the 2024 facelift eliminates the majority of our gripes, too.

One family-friendly trait that’s often overlooked about the Golf is how well-packaged it is, feeling indulgently roomy considering that its shorter than most direct rivals and, at 4282mm bumper to bumper, barely any lengthier than most small hatchbacks.

Sure, that results in a boot that’s lacking a bit of capacity although it’s hardly small. Plus, if you really need more space, Volkswagen will gladly sell you a Golf Estate.

Read our Volkswagen Golf review

4. Land Rover Defender 110

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs7

Best for: Off-road ability and family-friendly utility 
 
When upscale family SUVs break £50,000 with little effort expended on the options list, many short of a mechanical link between front and rear axles, the £60,000 entry-point of Land Rover Defender 110 ownership suddenly doesn’t feel unreasonable.

Factor-in the lack of on-road refinement of its few rivals that can be considered viable alternatives. 

Ask engineers what their choice version is and they will often go for the lightest variant with the simplest mechanicals. With the Defender, more seem to pick a 110 with air springs over anything else.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

It’s such an extraordinarily capable and practical car, yet it also feels satisfyingly special. Not ‘you’re not coming in here with food or drink’ luxurious but in a well-crafted, fit-for-purpose sense.

It’s a shame that Land Rover sullies that by charging a further £2000 for a third row of seats in the Defender 110. That's a pricey option but one that does give the Landie an added dimension of versatility to what is an already flexible package. 

We would out the extra cash needed for the air srings, too: sure, there's a bit of suppleness, but it does give the Defenender and added layer of suppleness. 

There's impressive performance for its size, the six-cylinder diesel particularly so, but its thirst for fuel and niggling doubts about whether Land Rover is finally on top of its reliability woes will be on the mind of a Defender driver. 

Keep it simple and the Defender delivers most. 

Read our Land Rover Defender 110 review

5. Skoda Kodiaq

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs7

Best for: The Swiss army knife of family cars

With SUVs being the preference of most of Britain’s new car buyers, Skoda – long-time master of blending value for money with quality – occupies a lofty position in the family car rankings with its Kodiaq.

The DCC Plus adaptive dampers are the same as those that are being introduced on various Volkswagens. They have separate valves for bump and rebound for finer control. In the UK, they come packaged with the Progressive Steering and are an option on SE L trim.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Prices start below £40,000 with petrol and diesel models offering seven comfy seats or five plus a cavernous 910-litre load space.  

Plug-in hybrid versions are restricted to five seats but compensate with a long electric-only driving range courtesy of a battery that’s a similar capacity of many full EVs from a decade ago. 

If you want four-wheel drive, the 2.0-litre diesel in SE L or Sportline trim is the answer – or you can go for the punchier Kodiaq vRS, with 265bhp of petrol power and a performance focus, to momentarily regress to those pre-kids sports car days. 

Ticking the boxes of comfort and value alongside the desirable SUV format and optional 4x4, the Kodiaq fits the needs of the majority of families with consummate ease. 

Read our Skoda Kodiaq review

6. Skoda Octavia Estate

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Traditional, extra-urban family life 
 
Using the Volkswagen Golf as a starting point before then making it both bigger and cheaper has been key to the success of the Skoda Octavia this past 30 years, yet rather than the hatchback, it’s the estate version we’ve always felt a greater affinity with. 

Don’t mistake ‘no nonsense’ for ‘no frills’ when it comes to the Octavia Estate, because it’s packed with technology and clever features that just make life feel that bit easier, regardless of whether your family is in the car with you or not.

The appeal of the Octavia continues to centre on its outstanding versatility, rather than its driving dynamics.
James Attwood, Acting magazine editor

There’s a lot to be said about how unstressed you feel driving something that’s patently enormous inside yet doesn’t take up a massive amount of bay space or cause you to duck your head in multi-storey car parks. 

Choosing the Octavia Estate over an SUV saves a useful amount of money both in terms of purchase price and by virtue of its lower running costs.

It can be driven so efficiently that the staff at your usual filling station will assume you’ve taken your custom elsewhere. 

Read our Skoda Octavia Estate review

7. Toyota Corolla Touring Sports

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Becoming part of the family itself 

For an eminently sensible family car, the Toyota Corolla Touring Sports has one of the silliest-sounding euphemisms for ‘estate’ we’ve seen — and yes, we do remember the Mazda 323 Stretchback.

The Corolla is tipped to do well compared with rivals from Ford and Skoda, holding half its value after three years and 36,000 miles.
Richard Lane, Deputy road test editor

That aside, most people keep their car to the end of the warranty or finance agreement, then move on. For kids who got attached to the family car and adventures it created, that can be tough.

But wait! Toyota’s 10-year warranty means the thoroughly dependable Corolla Touring Sports can be part of your life so long as you might be ferrying your grandkids around in it.  

Almost entirely devoid of contrived personality, the Corolla is a blank sheet just waiting to be part of your family story, providing reliable, economical and practical transport without demanding much in return, beyond its annual service and routine maintenance. 

In a rational world, the Corolla Touring Sports’ fuel efficiency, large boot and enviable record for trouble-free running should put it at the top of everyone’s list, but the absence of character from the equipment list counts.

Give it a chance – and let your kids choose its name. 

Read our Toyota Corolla Touring Sports review

8. Kia Sorento

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling6
  • Costs6

Best for: Emphasising the ‘utility’ in 'sports utility vehicle'
 
Early in its UK presence, Kia occupied a strong position, offering British families seven-seater transport and solid peace of mind, but trends change and the spacious Sedona is almost forgotten.

Instead, the Sportage SUV has taken on the role of large family car in the Korean brand's range, in the process losing some of its earlier off-roading ability. 

It’s primarily a soft, comfort-led set-up, so it doesn’t take much for its nose to veer away from the apex on damp roads, but it remains predictable and stable.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

The emphasis is on the ‘some’ and not ‘all’, as the Sorento remains equipped with mechanical four-wheel drive but with the addition of sophisticated hybrid and plug-in hybrid options alongside the familiar 2.2-litre diesel.

Unlike the Skoda Kodiaq, the Sorento retains seven-seater capability and 4x4 grip even as a PHEV, although its electric-only range is less impressive. 

It’s good-looking, too, having evolved in 2024 to adopt some of the electric Kia EV9’s brutal futurist styling that suits the Sorento’s 4.8m-long bulk well.

Interior quality is such that its switchgear will likely be operating just fine long after the Sorento is a museum piece, let alone when its reassuring seven-year/100,000-mile warranty has finally lapsed. 

Read our Kia Sorento review

9. MG HS

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling6
  • Costs9

Best for: Getting the most car for the least outlay 
 
It’s barely related to the sports car brand that cloth-capped enthusiasts remember, yet various elements of car design and the marque’s history have been stitched together to create a modern MG brought to life with electricity.

Unlike Mary Shelley’s most infamous creation, there’s nothing monstrous about the budget-focused MG HS SUV, which appeared in its second generation during 2024. 

MG was deemed the eighth least reliable brand by What Car? in 2023, but it offers the HS with an eight-year/80,000-mile warranty to ease your worries.
Jack Warrick, Staff Writer

It may lack the glamour of the MG Cyberster, but the Mk2 HS is a thoroughly competent family-sized five-seater SUV that has more to its appeal than pure value for money.  

Much of that is down to the allure of the 295bhp grunt and 75-mile electric range of the plug-in hybrid version – tempting for company car drivers, with 5% BIK tax and a list price below £32,000.

It will also do 0-62mph in 6.8sec, although its handling isn’t up to making that feat enjoyable beyond mastering motorway slip roads. 

So, it’s a big, cheap, technically advanced family car with trade-offs in patchy material quality and overall finesse. 

Stick to the PHEV model and you’re getting the best out of the deal. 

Read our MG HS review

10. Peugeot 5008

6
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior6
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: Striking style and surprising space 

Making a large family SUV look striking enough to turn heads is easy: just consider the Ssangyong Rodius. Apologies for reminding you...

The three-cylinder petrol engine actually sounds quite pleasant under load. It has a satisfying growl but is quiet when you want it to be.
Jonathan Bryce, Social Media Executive

Making heads turn to look at an SUV and hold their attention is a greater challenge, but it’s one that Peugeot has achieved with its latest 5008.

From its bold, multi-faceted grille and lights to the strikingly angled D-pillar and blacked-out tail lights, the new Peugeot 5008 looks rugged while retaining jewel-like detailing.

Best of all is that it’s really an MPV in disguise, with a very flexible, adaptable seven-seater interior that can be rapidly switched to medium-sized van mode by tugging on a few levers. 

Versatile space isn't quite matched by versatile powertrains. The 134bhp mild-hybrid petrol option isn't quite up to moving seven folk at speed, even if it is in style, while the plug-in hybrid version offers a rare combination of seven seats and enough zero-emission driving urban driving and a bit beyond.  

You’re not limited to those, either as the electric Peugeot e-5008 offers even lustier acceleration, while its 97kWh battery is claimed to be sufficient for more than 400 miles of driving between charges.

Read our Peugeot 5008 review

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST FAMILY CAR

Above all, consider your needs for the whole duration of ownership, not just right now. Taking on a PCP finance deal for a massive estate then realising over the first few weeks with it that a compact hatchback would have suited your needs better isn’t ideal.

Do your homework thoroughly. You will soon be doing your kids’ homework, anyway, so it’s good practice.  

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

Nearly all models sold in the UK are family cars of one sort or another, and our team of experienced drivers, road-testers and technical experts are human, so we have a varied pool of ‘family’ experiences to add context and objectivity when assessing a car through that lens. 

FAQs

Do I really need an SUV for a family car? 

Probably not, but we get why they’re popular, not least because many have wide-opening doors and higher seat positions, which makes dealing with lugging child seats in and out far less problematic. Not feeling as agitated or achy makes parenting that bit less stressful. 

How do I know if my child seats will fit the car? 

Simple, you take them with you when you go for your test drive. Make sure they fit and are convenient to get in and out before you contemplate signing-up for a finance package. Any car retailer that’s serious about wanting your custom will be happy to oblige. 

Is a hybrid or electric family car a good choice? 

Aside from the argument that cutting emissions is the best thing for your family, long-term, immediate benefits include time-saving convenient features such as cabin pre-conditioning for winter school runs or commuting — particularly on EVs. Plug-in hybrids, if plugged in, are great for this blend of short-trip duties with the potential for longer journeys and adventures. 

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.
Keith WR Jones

Keith WR Jones
Title: Contributor

Following a diverse career that included PR-ing Q branch-aping covert surveillance kit and secondary school teaching, Keith followed his automotive passions by launching an award-winning blog in 2011, switching to full-time car journalism with Bauer Media two years later, writing for Parkers as well as CAR Magazine’s print and online guises.

Rapidly rising through the ranks to become the first managing editor of Bauer’s New Car Automotive Hub, he eventually sought a fresh challenge by moving into the automotive data industry, but the lure of a return to journalism eventually proved too strong to resist and he ventured into the world of freelancing in early 2024.

In addition to his contributions to Autocar, Keith’s also written for BuyaCar, Carwow, Classic Car Weekly, the Daily Mail, Diesel&EcoCar, HeyCar, Honest John, MSN Cars, Practical Classics and The Telegraph.

He’s also the go-to guy for many automotive PRs when it comes to researching their brand’s historic model ranges, using his ever-expanding personal archive of car sales ephemera and magazines to determine technical specifications, pricing data and detailed timelines.

Keith graduated first from the University of Lincoln with a BA in Management Studies in 1998, then in 2002 from Sheffield Hallam University with a PGCE in Secondary Education.

