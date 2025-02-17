What’s the best family car? Answering that definitively is almost impossible, even for a title that has been steeped in all things automotive for almost 130 years.
Why? because ‘family’ means so many things for different people, yet being able to cope with the rigours of 2.4 children is at the heart of many a car design’s brief.
That being said, a good family car has to get the basics of comfort, space and practicality just right while also being a competent all-rounded that can handle longer schleps up the motorway and quick jaunts around town.
It doesn’t matter whether you’re nurturing your first newborn while balancing work or you’ve got a car full of offspring and all the clobber that comes with them: there are a great number of cars that can fill the role of ‘family wagon’.
Offering a broad range of capabilities and successfully hitting the family car brief, the BMW 3 Series Touring estate is our top pick for its practicality, pleasing driving dynamics and impressive plug-in hybrid option.
Stay with us as we reveal the best family cars on sale in the UK, no matter how you define ‘family’.
Best for: 2.4 children + 1 passion for driving
The BMW 3 Series Touring estate is the one to take if you’re adamant that family life and enjoying driving don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
If the budget allows, you can get yourself behind the wheel of the beguiling BMW M3 Touring, but fear not, because the regular four-cylinder 320i model will still give drivers the sense of feedback and control that makes a routine journey less of a chore.
If a four-cylinder lump won't cut it, the M340i is a standout performance estate car that hits the family car brief while also being fun to drive.
The plug-in hybrid 330e will appeal to company car drivers and fleets alike and has neatly filled the void left by the diesel 320d, which is no longer sold in the UK. Its blend of performance and economy is still segement-leading.
Its low roofline does limit its ultimate carrying capacity, but 500 litres is still enough for several carry-on suitcases.
By the end of your PCP deal, rear passengers will be dreaming of taking the driver’s seat themselves.
Read our BMW 3 Series Touring review
