The best small cars - driven, rated and ranked

Whoever said size matters? We list the 10 best small cars money can buy today

Keith WR Jones
News
8 mins read
6 February 2025

If the old adage translates into the automotive world, then the best cars must be small.

Yet wander along any major city’s streets and you would be forgiven for assuming most drivers felt they needed a gargantuan SUV to battle rush-hour traffic and arrive home relatively unscathed. 

It’s nonsense, really, especially given that most car journeys are within urban environments with only the driver on board.

Related articles

We've also lost some big hitters over the last few years, including the Ford Fiesta, the Toyota Aygo and Kia Rio.  

But there is some good news: many of the best small cars are among the best cars full stop. 

The 10 listed below are our favourite compact conveyances, all bristling with clever features, clipped running costs and bags of cheeky character.

According to our experienced team of road testers, the best small car on sale today is the Renault 5. Read on to see why...

1. Renault 5

  • Design9
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Style

There’s a school of thought that the third generation gets technology right, and the Mk3 Renault 5 is a manifestation of this thinking, being the French marque’s third attempt at approaching small electric cars after the Twizy and Zoe

For the car that defined the idea of the supermini in the 1970s only to refine it further in the mid-1980s, there was a danger that a 21st-century retro revival of the Renault 5 could be bloated and disastrous.

On the contrary, the 5 E-Tech is a desirable wee thing. Staying within a 4m-long footprint, the five-door hatchback isn't quite the packaging marvel it was before — batteries and Euro NCAP safety are factors — but it’s close.

Its boot space is good and you will easily get less bulky child seats and older kids in the back seats.

It looks brilliantly proportioned, fun without being forced, offers a fine driving range and is rich in clever details that anyone old enough to remember the original 5 will recognise.

These will be everywhere very quickly and rightly so. Vive la Cinq. 

2. Renault Clio

9
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Best for: Price

This list began with a new iteration of the car that the original Renault Clio replaced, yet the famous 5’s comeback doesn’t signal the end of Papa and Nicole's supermini of choice.

A recent facelift revitalised the pared-down Clio range, with the remaining petrol and 'self-charging' hybrid options focusing on where its appeal is strongest. 

As the cheapest full hybrid on sale, undercutting even the Dacia Jogger Hybrid, the Clio E-Tech doesn’t feel like a budget-priced option. Yet the Clio's value feels even more extraordinary in pure-petrol TCe 90 guise.  

Sadly bereft of a truly sporty derivative these days, the Clio’s handling still bears the hallmarks of an enviable lineage of hot hatchbacks, being enjoyable to hustle at lower speeds, with well-weighted controls and reassuring feedback through bends.

Renault’s commitment to the Clio may not survive the switch to full electrification, but it has outlived at least one significant rival so far. With its freshened looks, engines and tech, that feels more like success than stubborn survival.

3. Volkswagen Polo

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: All-round ability

If overall competence and quality are your benchmark, then the Volkswagen Polo occupies a solid place as ‘the essence of small car’.

It clearly resonates with British buyers, as it was the only supermini to secure a spot in the 2024 best-sellers chart.

Make no mistake: the Polo is enduringly compelling because of its all-round competencies. It's evenly balanced in terms of price, packaging, performance and quality.

It handles with sophistication and it's decently roomy for four or five adults, and the boot is a usable size too. 

Sure, in its cheapest form, the Polo does feel spartan and low on energy, plus the dearest models are well inside Volkswagen Golf territory, but grab yourself a good deal and you will be glad you chose the Polo.

4. Mini Cooper E and SE

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Zero-emission city living

While 2024’s revitalised combustion-engined Mini Cooper models are very effective facelifts of their predecessors, the electric versions are new-new, with a unique platform and, despite the styling similarities, bespoke bodywork. 

Diddier dimensions than the Renault 5 also mean smaller batteries for the Cooper S and Cooper SE, but it doesn’t lose out too much in driving range compared with its Gallic challenger.  

While the three-door-only EV is still a squeeze for a pair of rear-seat occupants, it’s a tad more spacious than the previous-generation Mini Electric, although it also feels devoid of an nth or two of that car’s sporty character.  

Visibility remains Mini-esque, with thick, upright A-pillars creating a letterbox view of the world, while the minimalist fabric-swathed dashboard and wok-sized circular infotainment-and-everything-else touchscreen are divisive.

If you’re a Mini fan, you will love these new EVs – and if you’ve steered clear so far, take one for a test drive before FOMO sets in. 

5. Toyota Yaris

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Best for: Economy

No longer a cheap, simple car (the Aygo X fulfils that duty these days), the Yaris offers a different kind of simplicity now, thanks to Toyota’s peace-of-mind-boosting engineering.

That sense of intrinsic longevity complements the 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain perfectly, with low running costs and slow depreciation as appealing side effects. 

Okay, it’s not the most thrilling small hatchback to drive, but the Yaris nevertheless benefits from a nimbleness common to all diminutive cars, which makes it very effective around town.

That’s further amplified by its unshakable determination to eke every inch of motion from its petrol-electric powertrain, seamlessly slipping into EV mode at every possible opportunity. No matter how hard you drive it, the Yaris will do everything in its power to keep you averaging north of 50mpg. 

Rear seat space is sufficient for a couple of adult passengers, although it helps if they’ve studied the methods of Harry Houdini to contort themselves out of the small door openings. 

But aside from that, the Yaris is a good-quality, stylish small car with plenty of beneficial on-board technology. 

 

 

6. Citroën ë-C3

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs9

Best for: Compact practicality

The new electric Citroën C3’s chamfered boxiness has a dash of SUV-wannabe about it, hinting at the function-before-form approach for which French small cars are historically famous.

While a liberal sprinkling of joie de vivre wouldn’t be unwelcome, if simplicity keeps this electric hatchback’s price down, it’s fine – and it has. 

Inside it’s a similar story, although the ë-C3’s novel high-set digital instrument slot and small, squared-off steering wheel feel airy, modern and unfussy, making more space for comfortable, generous front seats and championing the brand’s comfort mantra.

That hasn't translated quite as effectively in the back, but this car is only a smidge over 4m long and still has a 310-litre boot as well as high-voltage batteries to package within its shell. 

A range one mile shy of 200 between charges will suit most urban motorists very well, while the ë-C3’s quiet powertrain and cushioned ride could be just the ticket to help ease off the stresses of the working day on your stop-start-stop trudge home.

7. Suzuki Swift

8
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs10

Best for: Lightness

‘Simplify, then add lightness’ are often misappropriated words by Lotus founder Colin Chapman, but it’s a mantra that was present for the firm’s sports and racing cars during his lifetime.

It also seems to be the rationale behind how Suzuki goes about engineering its cars, so much so that the latest Swift weighs less than a tonne. Even the gently elevated Allgrip 4x4 version with mild-hybrid electrification on board tips the scales at only 1037kg. 

Yet a quick poke around the Swift confirms that everything you would expect to find in it is there: safety kit and all mod-cons, comfortable room inside for a quartet of adults and a fifth for shorter journeys – and yes, there’s a petrol engine under the bonnet.

Clever engineering is at play here and – disappointingly for Suzuki – it’s a quality that’s not better known by the majority of car buyers.  

The Swift is light, efficient, well-equipped and good-value and has a degree of handling engagement that encourages to you press on and wring its revvy triple for extra fun. Imagine what a hoot a Lotus version would be.

8. Kia Picanto

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior7
  • Performance6
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs8

Best for: City car proportions

Formerly a cute, underpowered bargain-basement supermini, the Kia Picanto has since received an angry facelift. If it were a terrier, you would fear your ankles were about to get gnawed to the bone. 

That snarl is more severe than the Picanto’s bite, though, because one feature deleted at the facelift was its predecessor’s turbocharged triple. Now natural aspiration rules, with a choice of a 1.0-litre three-cylinder or a 1.2-litre four.

A maximum of 77bhp to move the still-sub-tonne Picanto, plus occupants, ensures its performance is adequate rather than peppy.  

With the Picanto’s more sedate pace, there’s more time to appreciate the relative quality of its interior and marvel at the delightful precision of its standard-fare manual gearchange.

Perhaps the greatest satisfaction the Picanto serves up as one of the few dinky city-centric cars on sale is how deftly you can nestle into parking spaces that would cause drivers of models from the segment above to break into a spell of clamminess. 

9. Ford Puma

7
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior7
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Handling

'Crossover' is a word that has been used and abused so many times that it has lost all meaning, but if you consider the elements that come together to create the Ford Puma, it’s about the only word that fits. 

Inheriting an effective evolution of its 1990s coupé namesake’s style, the small car prowess of the last (and best) Ford Fiesta, enough of the Kuga’s off-road stance to appeal to larger SUV buyers yet still low enough to the ground and agile enough to truly be worthy of handling accolades in hot ST form, the Puma is less of a mashup and more of a symphony of genres.  

There’s now an electric version, too, called the Puma Gen-E, although its small battery means it’s less competitive than bespoke EV designs.

All Pumas offer good rear passenger access and high-set rear seats for easier child-seat installation, a huge plastic tub with a plughole for a messier lifestyle kit under the boot floor and styling that looks ‘right’ among a slew of awkwardly angled contemporaries. 

Not bad for a car that’s both the spiritual successor to the Ford Fusion and a Ford fusion. 

10. Volvo EX30

6
https://www.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance5
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Practicality

Yes, it’s an SUV – just. But given how competitively priced the Volvo EX30 is compared with battery-powered small hatches such as the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric, it’s impossible to ignore here.

Those Stellantis cousins will travel farther on each full charge, but the EX30 outstrips them both for performance, Scandi-cool design and safety. And that’s in entry-level form. 

As a compact crossover, that’s where the EX30 makes the most sense: add many more toys or speed and you’re soon wading into EX40 territory, denting the smaller model’s alluring sense of value.  

We do have some reservations about the EX30 that its feelgood factors don’t diminish, though.

Yes, its interior is cleverly put together and the unadorned dashboard initially looks fresh, but having virtually all of its controls accessed via a touchscreen that sometimes suffers glitchiness is a black mark against Volvo's celebrated record of risk-minimising innovations.

Keith WR Jones

Keith WR Jones
Title: Contributor

Following a diverse career that included PR-ing Q branch-aping covert surveillance kit and secondary school teaching, Keith followed his automotive passions by launching an award-winning blog in 2011, switching to full-time car journalism with Bauer Media two years later, writing for Parkers as well as CAR Magazine’s print and online guises.

Rapidly rising through the ranks to become the first managing editor of Bauer’s New Car Automotive Hub, he eventually sought a fresh challenge by moving into the automotive data industry, but the lure of a return to journalism eventually proved too strong to resist and he ventured into the world of freelancing in early 2024.

In addition to his contributions to Autocar, Keith’s also written for BuyaCar, Carwow, Classic Car Weekly, the Daily Mail, Diesel&EcoCar, HeyCar, Honest John, MSN Cars, Practical Classics and The Telegraph.

He’s also the go-to guy for many automotive PRs when it comes to researching their brand’s historic model ranges, using his ever-expanding personal archive of car sales ephemera and magazines to determine technical specifications, pricing data and detailed timelines.

Keith graduated first from the University of Lincoln with a BA in Management Studies in 1998, then in 2002 from Sheffield Hallam University with a PGCE in Secondary Education.
