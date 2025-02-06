If the old adage translates into the automotive world, then the best cars must be small.

Yet wander along any major city’s streets and you would be forgiven for assuming most drivers felt they needed a gargantuan SUV to battle rush-hour traffic and arrive home relatively unscathed.

It’s nonsense, really, especially given that most car journeys are within urban environments with only the driver on board.

We've also lost some big hitters over the last few years, including the Ford Fiesta, the Toyota Aygo and Kia Rio.

But there is some good news: many of the best small cars are among the best cars full stop.

The 10 listed below are our favourite compact conveyances, all bristling with clever features, clipped running costs and bags of cheeky character.

According to our experienced team of road testers, the best small car on sale today is the Renault 5. Read on to see why...