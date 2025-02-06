If the old adage translates into the automotive world, then the best cars must be small.
Yet wander along any major city’s streets and you would be forgiven for assuming most drivers felt they needed a gargantuan SUV to battle rush-hour traffic and arrive home relatively unscathed.
It’s nonsense, really, especially given that most car journeys are within urban environments with only the driver on board.
We've also lost some big hitters over the last few years, including the Ford Fiesta, the Toyota Aygo and Kia Rio.
But there is some good news: many of the best small cars are among the best cars full stop.
The 10 listed below are our favourite compact conveyances, all bristling with clever features, clipped running costs and bags of cheeky character.
According to our experienced team of road testers, the best small car on sale today is the Renault 5. Read on to see why...
Best for: Style
There’s a school of thought that the third generation gets technology right, and the Mk3 Renault 5 is a manifestation of this thinking, being the French marque’s third attempt at approaching small electric cars after the Twizy and Zoe.
For the car that defined the idea of the supermini in the 1970s only to refine it further in the mid-1980s, there was a danger that a 21st-century retro revival of the Renault 5 could be bloated and disastrous.
On the contrary, the 5 E-Tech is a desirable wee thing. Staying within a 4m-long footprint, the five-door hatchback isn't quite the packaging marvel it was before — batteries and Euro NCAP safety are factors — but it’s close.
Its boot space is good and you will easily get less bulky child seats and older kids in the back seats.
It looks brilliantly proportioned, fun without being forced, offers a fine driving range and is rich in clever details that anyone old enough to remember the original 5 will recognise.
These will be everywhere very quickly and rightly so. Vive la Cinq.
Best for: Price
