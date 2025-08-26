BACK TO ALL TOP 10s
The best diesel cars: driven, rated, ranked

Diesel isn't dead yet. These are the 10 best oil-burning models still holding firm

Jack Warrick
News
8 mins read
26 August 2025

The market share of diesel cars may have fallen dramatically, but there's still some way to go until they disappear from our roads completely. 

While electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids are stealing the spotlight, diesels still hold a valuable place in the automotive landscape.

Diesels offer excellent motorway efficiency and strong torque for towing, so they remain a smart choice for high-mileage motorists and those needing a dependable workhorse.

Of course, diesel isn't perfect. Older models are at the mercy of the increasing number of Clean Air Zones popping up in cities around the country, including Oxford, Bristol and Sheffield, while London is encased in its Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ). 

Diesels aren't as effective in the city in terms of fuel economy and diesel fuel is surprisingly expensive. But often, for those who live rurally, business travellers and those who want fewer fuel stops on long journeys, the balance often tips back in diesel’s favour.

Even though diesel uptake is dropping year on year, there is still a decent selection of commendable cars available for sale in the UK.

We think the best diesel car on sale today is the Skoda Superb, which impresses for comfort, practicality and fuel economy. But which other diesel models should you consider? Read on for our round-up of the top 10 diesel cars still on sale in the UK.

You will want to get in quick, before the ban on new diesel and petrol cars kicks in in 2030...

1. Skoda Superb

10
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design10
  • Interior10
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs9

Best for: Practicality

The Skoda Superb offers a variety of powertrains, including petrol and plug-in hybrid options. Still, it was the diesel model that achieved a perfect five-star score when we road tested it earlier this year.

Quite a few functions are controlled through the touchscreen, but in its latest iteration, it works quickly and logically and it is complemented by the new ‘Smart Dials’.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

The Czech hatchback/estate offers a choice of two diesel engines, both of them familiar Volkswagen Group 2.0-litre TDI units.

In entry-level form, the Superb offers 150bhp and will return 55.4mpg, but we found this was easily exceeded in our six-month long-term test, often hitting upwards of 60mpg.

The more powerful model gets 189bhp and 47.9mpg. Plus it can tow up to 2200kg, which should be enough for most caravans. 

The Superb has several qualities, but perhaps its most important is just how easy it is to live with. There’s a huge 690-litre boot, which increases to a capacious 1920 litres with the seats folded down.

Add in accessible driving manners, an intuitive interior and a comfortable ride and you’ve got one of the best all-round cars on sale today, diesel or not. 

Read our Skoda Superb review

Save money on a new Skoda Superb with What Car?

2. BMW X5

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior7
  • Performance10
  • Ride & Handling9
  • Costs8

Best for: Handling

BMW’s second-largest ICE SUV is one of the best you can buy today and offers a choice of two mild-hybrid diesel powertrains, alongside a BIK tax-friendly plug-in hybrid. 

New to this generation of X5 is two-axle air suspension, which is optional on the 30d and 40d diesels but standard on the 50e PHEV.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Both diesels are potent, thanks to their 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbocharged powerplants.

The xDrive30d produces 298bhp and 479lb ft, which is enough to shift the near two-tonne SUV from 0-62mph in 6.1sec. The xDrive40d is more powerful with 352bhp and 516lb ft, hitting 0-62mph in 5.5sec.

BMW also claims official economy figures of 38.2mpg in both cars, which isn’t too bad for those with longer commutes. 

Both diesel variants deliver their power smoothly, but it's the way this large SUV handles which is most impressive. Direct and agile, its handling is perfectly paired with soft-riding suspension for an overall enjoyable driving experience. 

Read our BMW X5 review

Save money on a new BMW X5 with What Car?

3. Volkswagen Golf

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: All-around ability

One of Britain’s most popular cars, the Volkswagen Golf is still the default recommendation for drivers after a hatchback with excellent all-around ability. 

The Golf's efficiency is unmatched in any other kind of powertrain, and diesel should still be seriously considered by anyone doing lots of motorway miles.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

Among the Golf’s wide-reaching powertrain line-up, including petrol, mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants, there are two diesels.

Both use 2.0-litre TDI units: a 114bhp version with a manual gearbox and a 148bhp version with a dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

If you were put off by some parts of the Golf’s dramatic update for its eighth generation, we would urge you to reconsider. The facelifted ‘Mk8.5’ Golf remedied some of the much-maligned changes, with a snappy new infotainment system, improved climate controls and the return of steering wheel buttons. 

Driving a diesel Golf might not be the most exotic way to travel, but this 2.0-litre oil-burner is highly competent, with hefty low-end torque.

It's quiet at motorway speeds too, and we easily managed an average of over 60mpg over a 500-mile week. 

Read our Volkswagen Golf review

Save money on a new Volkswagen Golf with What Car?

4. Range Rover

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior10
  • Performance9
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs5

Best for: Luxury

The Range Rover is one of the most capable models on sale today, aided in part by its strong engine line-up. 

In cabin isolation and ride composure, it’s unrivalled by anything in this class and, we would wager, a few classes either side of it.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

It includes two mild-hybrid diesels: the D300 with 298bhp and the D350 with 345bhp. Both hit 0-62mph in less than 6.4sec and will achieve around 38mpg, which is impressive for the Range Rover’s size and weight. 

The crown jewel of the Range Rover is its interior, which is hugely spacious, comfortable and feels of supreme quality. It’s designed as a place to relax, which is reflected in the model’s large seats, posh digital screens and upholstery.

The boot is sizable too, measuring 725 litres (1841 with the seats down). 

If we have one complaint, it's that too many features are controlled through the touchscreen, instead of traditional buttons and rotary dials, which is disappointing for general usability. 

Read our Range Rover review

Save money on a new Range Rover with What Car?

5. Land Rover Defender

9
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior9
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling10
  • Costs7

Best for: Off-roading

All versions of the Land Rover Defender - the 90, 110 and 130 - have the option of a diesel powertrain, so you’re spoilt for choice.

The driving position is upright and accommodating, the steering wheel huge and visibility fantastic.
Matt Saunders, Road test editor

They all use JLR's mild-hybrid six-cylinder oil-burner, labelled D250 or D350 depending on spec. 

Performance across the range is similar to the aforementioned Range Rover. The D350 produces 248bhp, hitting 0-62mph in 7.9sec. Move up to the D350 for 345bhp, and a 0-62mph time of 6.1sec.

Of course, times will be slightly different depending on if you choose the short-wheelbase 90 or stretched-out 130. 

If you need to do some off-roading, the Defender is the ultimate choice. Height-adjustable air suspension is available as an option, while Land Rover’s Terrain Response system provides class-leading off-road traction and stability control.

Read our Land Rover Defender review

Save money on a new Land Rover Defender with What Car?

6. Mercedes-Benz E-Class

8
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior8
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs8

Best for: Commuting 

Today’s Mercedes-Benz E-Class uses the same recipe that made it one of the world’s most popular luxury cars and brings it to new heights. 

Every UK E-Class comes with a dashcam, blindspot monitoring and adaptive cruise control as standard, plus mandatory emergency braking, automatic lane keeping assistance and speed limit assistance.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

That means the usual blend of comfort, practicality, quality and refinement is still on offer, and no more so than with its line-up of diesel engines. 

The range opens with the popular, mild hybrid E220d. It’s essentially the same as the version seen in the model’s previous generation, with 194bhp and a 20bhp electric motor. 

The E450d gets 367bhp and 553lb ft, getting you from 0-62mph in 4.8sec. Then there’s the E300de diesel plug-in hybrid, which offers 68 miles of electric-only range. 

Overall, the E-Class both looks and feels expensive. Prices can reach startling highs, but its combination of efficiency, build quality and performance seems worth the cost.

Read our Mercedes-Benz E-Class review

Save money on a new Mercedes-Benz E-Class with What Car?

7. Kia Sorento

7
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior9
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling6
  • Costs6

Best for: Seven seats

The Kia Sorento is one of the better value models on our list, with a price tag of just over £40,000. Bear with us, because while that might sound a lot, this large SUV has quite a lot going for it.

In damp stretches of road, its nose will begin to push into understeer relatively easily, but such transgressions are calmly and quickly corrected by its stability control system.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

Just one diesel engine is available, which sits alongside a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid. All versions offer four-wheel drive, but the diesel gets 199bhp and an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. 

If you’re after a strong towing car, the Sorento is one of the best around, being capable of pulling up to 2500kg. That compares significantly more favourably compared ot the hybrid (1110kg) and the PHEV (1010kg). 

The Sorento has a calling card that most others on this list can’t match too: it’s a seven-seater, so you will have plenty of space to carry cargo or the whole family.

In terms of usability, it’s up there with some of the best.

Read our Kia Sorento review

Save money on a new Kia Sorento with What Car?

8. Mercedes-Benz C-Class

7
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design8
  • Interior7
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Long-distance driving

Now in its fifth generation, the C-Class is available with three diesel engines. First up is the C220d with 197bhp, followed by the C300d with 261bhp. Then, as with the larger E-Class, there's a diesel plug-in hybrid, the C300de, with a BIK tax-busting 72 miles of electric range. 

It's seriously refined on the motorway and will look great at your business meeting or golf club.
Murray Scullion, Digital editor

All cars will hit 0-62mph in less than 7.5sec, with the C300de posting a more impressive time of 5.5sec. 

The C-Class doesn’t drive quite like a sports car, and it performs best at cruising speeds. There’s little wind and road noise. Plus, there’s the choice between a saloon and an estate body.

The C-Class is a superb option for long-range driving. Mercedes advertises an official figure of 62.8mpg in the C220d (and similar figures from the C300d) and we managed an average of 60mpg during our road test. 

Read our Mercedes-Benz C-Class review

Save money on a new Mercedes-Benz C-Class with What Car?

9. Audi A5

7
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design9
  • Interior6
  • Performance8
  • Ride & Handling8
  • Costs7

Best for: Style

The familiarity offered by the new Audi A5’s powertrain line-up will no doubt prompt selection over rivals for some drivers. 

Any A5 is a very capable cruiser. The Volkswagen Group’s adaptive cruise control is one of the better such systems out there, and the annoying bings and bongs are easy to turn off.
James Attwood, Associate editor

Petrol, hybrid and diesel are all available here, with the diesels driven by a Volkswagen Group 2.0-litre TDI unit. There are two variants, both using the same engine but one with four-wheel drive. 

The A5’s interior isn’t its strongest point, but it still has a good driving position for most and there’s a lot of technology available. 

The star of the show is that 2.0-litre engine. It provides effortless pulling power and will get you from 0-62mph in 7.7sec, or 6.9sec if you opt for Audi’s Quattro 4WD system.

As for economy, Audi says you will get up to 55.1mpg. 

Read our Audi A5 review

Save money on a new Audi A5 with What Car?

10. Mazda CX-60

7
https://images.cdn.autocar.co.uk/
  • Design7
  • Interior8
  • Performance7
  • Ride & Handling7
  • Costs7

Best for: Interior ambience

While many thought the diesel car was on its way out, up stepped Mazda with the CX-60: its large SUV powered by a mild-hybrid 3.3-litre straight-six diesel engine.

The list of things we don’t like about the CX-60 diesel is remarkably short. The trouble is that the headline items on it are major issues.
Illya Verpraet, Road Tester

It’s available in two outputs, starting with a rear-driven, 197bhp version that will hit 0-62mph in 8.4sec. A four-wheel drive model with 251bhp tops the range, completing the sprint in 7.4sec.  

The CX-60’s biggest draw is its interior, which is uniquely Japanese and premium in design. As well as posh fabrics, light maple wood and eye-catching stitching, there’s a vast array of buttons and switches, so vital features are close to hand. 

Things aren’t quite so impressive in the boot, however: the CX-60 has 477 litres of cargo space, which is almost 100 litres behind the Audi Q5 and BMW X3. 

Read our Mazda CX-60 review

Save money on a new Mazda CX-60 with What Car?

HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST DIESEL CAR

When choosing a diesel car, you need to consider factors beyond just range and price.

Here’s what to look for:

Driving range

Why it matters: You might be after a car that can travel a few hundred miles per day, seven days a week. 

  • Some diesel cars can travel huge distances when driven economically and on motorways, so keep an eye out for those with larger fuel tanks and high advertised economy figures.
  • Cars that can travel further are often cheaper to run and will require less time spent at the fuel pump.

Clean air zones

Why it matters: If you live in a CAZ or the London ULEZ, you will be charged a fee every time you drive an older diesel model, usually produced before 2016. 

Interior space

Why it matters: You might require lots of space for holidays, families or your job. 

  • Cabin space: Check head room and leg room across all rows, especially the rear seats.
  • Boot capacity: Look at both standard boot size and seats-folded space. Some SUVs offer a front boot (frunk) for extra storage.
  • Seating layouts: If you need seven seats, confirm whether the third row is adult-friendly or best suited for kids.

Technology

Why it matters: A car is your second most expensive purchase and you will likely have it for at least three years.

  • Navigation: Look for built-in route planners that include the ability to map charging stops.
  • Assistance: Features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance, blindspot monitoring and 360deg parking cameras make large SUVs easier to handle.
  • Entertainment: Rear-seat charging ports and screens can be valuable for families.

How to decide if you actually need a diesel car

A diesel car makes sense if:

  • You travel long distances for work.
  • You need to tow a heavy object, such as a caravan or a trailer.
  • You aren't convinced by electric cars just yet.

HOW WE TESTED AND SELECTED

Reviewing diesel cars is largely the same as review petrol cars. Our highly experienced team of road testers just diesel cars based on space, versatility, long-range comfort and practicality. Here’s what we assessed…

1. Economy

Diesel cars are often driven by those who travel long distances for work or holidays, so economy and driving range are vital. We compare official WLTP ratings to real-world results across motorways, rural roads and urban traffic.

2. Performance

Having a diesel car doesn't mean it has to be slow, unrefined or poor to drive. We evaluate ride comfort, body control and steering response on mixed roads and test acceleration with and without full loads (passengers and luggage) to mimic real use. We also examine ride quality, which is important to most buyers. 

3. Interior space

We measured head room, leg room and cabin width across all rows, plus boot capacity with seats up and folded flat. Isofix mounting points and ease of child-seat installation were tested.

4. Technology

Infotainment responsiveness, navigation (with live charging route planning) and smartphone integration were assessed. We tested advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise, lane centring, blindspot monitoring and automated parking.

5. Comfort

All the cars in this list have been subjected to thousands of miles of testing. We measured seat comfort in each one and took this into account. We also measured cabin noise at motorway speeds and suspension comfort on rough roads.

FAQs

Are diesel cars being banned in the UK?

No, diesel cars are not being banned outright. However, the UK government plans to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035. Existing diesel cars can still be driven and sold second-hand after this date.

What's more efficient: diesel, petrol or electric cars?

It depends on where and how you're driving. Diesel cars are usually more fuel-efficient on longer motorway journeys but may not be as economical for mainly short, urban trips. Petrol cars can excel in suburban areas, but won't quite be as economical on motorways.  Electric cars are excellent for efficiency in the city, but are the least efficient when driving faster or on motorway journeys. 

Do I have to pay ULEZ or Clean Air Zone charges with my diesel car?

If your diesel car is Euro 6 compliant (generally registered after September 2015), you won’t need to pay. That means newer diesels should be fine to drive in most locations without the fear of fines. 

Are diesel cars more expensive to run than petrol cars?

Diesel is usually slightly more expensive per litre than petrol, but efficiency often offsets this on long journeys.

