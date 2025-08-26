The market share of diesel cars may have fallen dramatically, but there's still some way to go until they disappear from our roads completely.

While electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids are stealing the spotlight, diesels still hold a valuable place in the automotive landscape.

Diesels offer excellent motorway efficiency and strong torque for towing, so they remain a smart choice for high-mileage motorists and those needing a dependable workhorse.

Of course, diesel isn't perfect. Older models are at the mercy of the increasing number of Clean Air Zones popping up in cities around the country, including Oxford, Bristol and Sheffield, while London is encased in its Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

Diesels aren't as effective in the city in terms of fuel economy and diesel fuel is surprisingly expensive. But often, for those who live rurally, business travellers and those who want fewer fuel stops on long journeys, the balance often tips back in diesel’s favour.

Even though diesel uptake is dropping year on year, there is still a decent selection of commendable cars available for sale in the UK.

We think the best diesel car on sale today is the Skoda Superb, which impresses for comfort, practicality and fuel economy. But which other diesel models should you consider? Read on for our round-up of the top 10 diesel cars still on sale in the UK.

You will want to get in quick, before the ban on new diesel and petrol cars kicks in in 2030...