BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mate Rimac wins top Issigonis Trophy at Autocar Awards 2022
UP NEXT
Autocar magazine 11 May 2022: on sale now

Mate Rimac wins top Issigonis Trophy at Autocar Awards 2022

Rimac awarded top prize at annual Autocar Awards at Silverstone, while Alison Jones wins Editor’s Award
Autocar
News
4 mins read
10 May 2022

Mate Rimac, founder of the Rimac Group and CEO of Bugatti Rimac, has been awarded the top prize at the 2022 Autocar Awards, the Issigonis Trophy, in recognition of the incredible contribution that he and the firm he built have made to the global automotive industry.

The Issigonis Trophy, named after the legendary engineer and inventor of the Mini, Sir Alec Issigonis, is awarded by Autocar to an individual who has played a significant role in helping to shape the future of one of the world’s largest industries.

In just over a decade, Mate Rimac has created a manufacturer of million-pound electric hypercars of his own design and become a major supplier to other car makers, securing significant investment from the likes of Hyundai and Porsche, which want access to his hardware and software know-how. Such is his success, he is now in control of Bugatti.

Related articles

All of this has earned Rimac the prestigious prize at the Autocar Awards, celebrated at an evening ceremony at the Silverstone Wing. 

Autocar editor-in-chief Steve Cropley said: “Mate’s rise to the top in the space of little more than a decade is remarkable. From a clever young guy messing about with a rusty electrified BMW to a revered automotive manufacturer – soon to be the biggest company in Croatia – backed by huge names such as Porsche is formidable. There’s no one more deserving of our Issigonis Trophy and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

The Autocar Awards also honour Prodrive founder David Richards, who receives the Sturmey Award for his leadership in elevating and reshaping UK motorsport for the future. Named after Henry Sturmey, who founded Autocar 127 years ago, the award celebrates an individual who has brought the highest technical standards to the industry.

The Editor’s Award goes to Stellantis executive vice-president and UK group managing director Alison Jones for her many achievements steering the firm’s recent merger through the most turbulent of waters.    

The Mundy Award for Engineering, which is given to a standout engineer for their contributions to the industry, has been won by Gordon Murray for his work across Formula 1 and McLaren, but in particular his new, brilliantly packaged V12 supercars in the F1 mould. 

Hyundai’s SangYup Lee wins Autocar’s Design Hero award for his contributions to elevating the company’s design and the brand itself with cars such as the Ioniq 5.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award has been won by Peter Schreyer, an industry titan who penned iconic cars such as the Volkswagen Golf and Audi TT, before moving to Kia and Hyundai to lead rapid change in their design.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

The awards also feature Outstanding UK Leader, Innovation Award and Motorsport Hero trophies. The BMW M5 CS is recognised for its five-star road test verdict, the Porsche 911 GT3 is named Britain’s Best Driver’s Car and the Hyundai i20 N wins Britain’s Best Affordable Driver’s Car. The five cars from 2022 most likely to be considered classic cars in 2072 win Future Classic awards, presented in association with the National Motor Museum at Beaulieu in its 50th anniversary year. 

As well as our usual top trophies for the brightest and best people in the industry, we have also made the awards bigger and better by incorporating our previously stand-alone Britain’s Best Cars. These gongs recognise the 10 top cars that are objectively among the finest in their class but also have something extra special as identified by our road testers. Winners include the Land Rover Defender for Best SUV and the Kia EV6 for Best Electric Car.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “The Autocar Awards are different in that they celebrate not just the great cars, but the people behind them. The industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the past few years, yet that so many incredible cars have emerged in that period is testament to the brilliant talent working in this most incredible of industries.” 

For a full list of the 2022 Autocar Awards winners, please see the table below. For more information, visit https://www.autocar.co.uk/autocar-awards or buy this week’s Autocar magazine, on sale tomorrow, Wednesday 11 May. You can also find the Autocar podcast on your usual podcast provider.


Autocar Awards 2022 winners
AWARD WINNER COMPANY
Issigonis Trophy Mate Rimac Rimac Automobili
Sturmey Award David Richards Prodrive
Editor's Award Alison Jones Stellantis
Lifetime Achievement Award Peter Schreyer Hyundai/Kia
Mundy Award for Engineering Gordon Murray Gordon Murray Automotive
Design Hero SangYup Lee Hyundai
Motorsport Hero Ash Sutton  
Outstanding UK Leader Guy Pigounakis MG Motor
Outstanding UK Leader Dan Geoghegan Bicester Heritage
Innovation award Caffeine & Machine Caffeine & Machine
Five-Star Car BMW M5 CS BMW
Britain's Best Driver's Car Porsche 911 GT3 Porsche
Britain's Best Affordable Driver's Car Hyundai i20 N Hyundai
Autocar-Beaulieu Future Classic BMW i3 BMW
Autocar-Beaulieu Future Classic Land Rover Defender Land Rover
Autocar-Beaulieu Future Classic Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Alfa Romeo
Autocar-Beaulieu Future Classic Alpine A110 Alpine
Autocar-Beaulieu Future Classic Toyota GR Yaris Toyota

 

Advertisement
Back to top

Autocar Best Car Awards 2022
Best Company Car Tesla Model 3
Best Fun Car Toyota GR86
Best SUV Land Rover Defender
Best Dream Car Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Best Electric Car Kia EV6
Best All-Rounder Cupra Formentor
Best Small Car Fiat 500
Best Large Car Hyundai Santa Fe
Best Family Car Skoda Enyaq iV
Best Hybrid Mercedes-Benz C300e
Best Manufacturer BMW

 

Used cars for sale

 Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,741
72,459miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Sxi 5dr [ac]
2015
£4,995
86,873miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£5,000
48,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 5dr
2015
£5,072
77,129miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£5,347
37,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Meriva 1.4i 16v Tech Line 5dr
2015
£5,478
79,954miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 3dr
2015
£5,490
62,279miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£5,495
34,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi 75 Greentech Elegance 5dr
2015
£5,495
71,648miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

024 aston martin vatage v12 drift 2022

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review

Aston Martin V12 Vantage 2022 review
016 peugeot 308 fron tracking 2022

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review
Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

View all latest drives