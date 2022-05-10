BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Autocar Awards 2022: Land Rover Defender wins best SUV
UP NEXT
New Range Rover Sport gets straight six, PHEV and V8 power

Autocar Awards 2022: Land Rover Defender wins best SUV

It's supremely comfortable and isolated yet still accurate and enjoyable on any road you take home
Matt Prior
News
2 mins read
10 May 2022

There's a distinction here that Land Rover makes but most people don’t. Rather than use the term sport utility vehicle (or SUV), some senior Land Rover people refer to the new Defender as a 4x4, pure and simple.

In a world chock-full of SUVs, crossovers, Xs, Scouts, XCs and whatever else tall hatchbacks are being called, that’s rather refreshing. You know exactly what Land Rover means without it having to expand further.

Read more on all the Autocar Awards winners here

Related articles

In 1986, a television advert ran for the Land Rover, before it was even called the Defender, showing it leaving a road and fording a river, the driver attaching a winch to the front and the car hauling itself up the wall of a dam.

Patrick Stewart egged the voiceover. “It’s worth remembering that nothing... but nothing... gets in the way of a Land Rover,” he boomed as the Dam Busters theme cranked out in the background. The on-screen caption read: “Land Rover. The best 4 x 4 x far.”

That the company still likes to call the Defender a 4x4 today probably means something, and it’s probably not just symbolic. The Defender has been designed to pick up, to a certain extent, from where the old one left off when it ceased production in 2016, with hints of what made the Land Rover Discovery 3 and Discovery 4 so compelling too.

Sport be damned: the Defender should and does provide an imperiously relaxed driving experience on the road while concentrating its capabilities hard on making sure that it can go further off road than the competition.

Whether it truly does that depends on what the competition and what the underfoot terrain are like. This is a large, heavy car. Key to its appeal, though, is that it attempts to make going off road as painless as possible.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Land Rover Defender 2020 road test review - hero front

Land Rover Defender

It promises unrivalled off-road performance with on-road niceties. But does it deliver?

Read our review
Back to top

Some 4x4s love to involve you in the process: pulling levers, leaning out of doors, locking differentials and immersing you in the experience.

All nice you want to make the most of its adventuring abilities – whether you’re fording streams, pulling a horsebox along muddied tracks or checking the fences of wintry fields – you point it to where you want it to go and largely let it sort things out. It’s a less tiring way to spend a tough day.

Car Review
Land Rover Defender
Land Rover Defender 2020 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

And at the end of it, the Defender is supremely comfortable and isolated yet still accurate and enjoyable on any road you take home.

So yes, the headline here reads ‘Best SUV’. But there’s a bit more to the Defender than just that

Used cars for sale

 Land Rover Defender 2.0 P300 Se 90 3dr Auto
2022
£55,910
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 First Edition 110 5dr Auto
2020
£59,950
39,343miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 Se 110 5dr Auto
2020
£61,750
17,151miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D200 S 110 5dr Auto
2020
£61,844
19,673miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 3.0 D250 S 90 3dr Auto
2021
£61,990
16,700miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 First Edition 110 5dr Auto
2020
£62,750
34,708miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 3.0 D250 S 90 3dr Auto
2021
£62,990
10,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
View details
Land Rover Defender 2.0 D240 Se 110 5dr Auto
2020
£63,000
14,597miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Land Rover Defender 3.0 D200 S 90 3dr Auto
2021
£63,000
6,600miles
Diesel
Automatic
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Citroen C4 202120210419 2184

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review

Citroen C4 Puretech 155 Shine Plus EAT8 review
01 BMW M135i xdrive 2022 first drive hero front track

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review

BMW M135i xDrive 2022 review
1 Cupra Born 58kWh front tracking

Cupra Born 2022 UK review

Cupra Born 2022 UK review
1 Gunther Werks 993 Speedster 2022 first drive review lead

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review

Gunther Werks 993 Speedster review
001 dacia duster extreme action front 2022

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

Dacia Duster Extreme SE UK review

View all latest drives