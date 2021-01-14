BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Top 10 EVs with the longest range
UP NEXT
Renault 5 reborn as electric supermini

Top 10 EVs with the longest range

Even some of the smallest super electric superminis can crack 200 miles now - here are the EVs that go the furthest distance
Autocar
News
5 mins read
14 January 2021

The developments in EV battery technology are accelerating even more quickly than the cars they’re fitted to. Ever more powerful and efficient cells are allowing manufacturers to deliver huge performance gains. More crucially for real world use, though, these acceleration upticks have resulted in ever-increased ranges. Even some of the smallest electric superminis can crack 200 miles between charges now, helping to banish the dreaded range anxiety from the minds of buyers. Yet there are cars that will go further still. Much further. Here we round up to the top 10 cars that boast the longest ranges and are currently on sale, while all the figures quoted are the latest WLTP calculations.

10. Porsche Taycan 4S

Not only is the Taycan one of the fastest electric cars you can buy, in entry-level 4S guise it’s also one that’ll go a long way on a charge. When fitted with the optional 93kWh Performance Battery Plus upgrade, the pure electric Porsche is capable of travelling up to 288 miles between charges. Better still, the upgraded battery also accepts the fastest 270kW charging, which will see the cells at 80 percent capacity in just 22 minutes. And of course it’s still a Porsche, so it delivers the agility of a car half its size and weight, and will rattle off the 0-62mph sprint in 4.0 seconds.

9. Polestar 2

Bankrolled by Chinese giant Geely and designed with Volvo knowhow, the Polestar 2 is an impressive first effort from the Swedish EV pioneer. Mixing rugged SUV styling cues with a dash of eau de coupe, the 2 is also great to drive. Twin electric motors and composed handling means it feels lighter on its feet than its hefty 2,123kg kerb weight would suggest, while the 78kWh battery allows for an impressive 292 miles of range. However, if you value your spine and the fillings in your teeth, then we'd recommend avoiding the expensive and firm Ohlins dampers that are part of the Performance upgrade.

8. Jaguar i-Pace

A very subtle mid-life refresh has helped keep the 2021 Jaguar i-Pace in contention against a whole host of newer rivals. The biggest changes are limited to a new fast charging option, the brand’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment and some new exterior colours. The rest of the car has essentially been left untouched, which means it still manages to conjure an impressive 292 mile range from its 90kWh battery. It also remains as entertaining to drive as either, thanks to its torque vectoring twin motors and perfect 50/50 weight distribution.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Porsche Taycan 2020 road test review - hero front

Porsche Taycan

Is this 751bhp all-electric Taycan Turbo S a proper Porsche sports car, as its maker claims?

Read our review
Back to top

7. Hyundai e-Kona

Hyundai has been at the forefront of EV technology for over a decade now - and the e-Kona is four-wheeled proof that the hard work has paid off. Fitted with the larger 64kWh battery the Korean compact crossover can deliver a range anxiety-curing 300 miles on a single charge. Sure it’s not the most exciting to drive with handling that’s safe and predictable rather than scintillating, but the 201bhp motor provides lively acceleration, while a price tag of a little over £35,000 makes it the most affordable car in this list by a comfortable margin.

6. Skoda Enyaq iV

Based on VW’s adaptable MEB EV architecture, the Enyaq iV is set to be one of the most sought after models of 2021. Mixing fashionable SUV style with typical Skoda practicality (there’s a cavernous 585-litre boot) and a typically attractive price tag, the Czech machine ticks all the right boxes for families looking to go electric. Crucially, when equipped with the larger 80kWh battery (there’s also a 60kWh option) the 201bhp Enyaq iV claims 316 miles between charges.

Advertisement
Back to top

5. VW ID3

Arguably no new electric car has caused quite such a stir as the VW ID3. While the Nissan Leaf beat it to the punch as the first mainstream family EV, the VW is arguably the more important machine. Designed from the ground up to be battery-powered from the start, the rear-engined ID3 is a true clean-sheet exercise. It’s a good effort to, the minimalist interior proving bright and airy, while the driving experience is composed and unfussed. Factor in the higher capacity 82kWh battery and you can add a 336 miles range to the list of positives.

4. Tesla Model X

With its large 100kWh battery it’s hardly surprising the distinctive gull-winged Model X can go further than most between charges - that and the fact it’s badged a Long Range Plus. In fact, given the vast size of the cells and the name, you might say the claimed 348 miles between charges is actually a bit of a disappointment. And then you realise the Model X is four-wheel drive, can carry seven adults and can sprint to 62mph in 4.4 seconds. Pay a little more and sacrifice 8 miles of range, and the Performance version will demolish the acceleration benchmark in 2.6 seconds.

Advertisement
Back to top

3. Tesla Model 3

It’s the world’s best selling EV, but that’s not enough for the Model 3 to top this list, although it’s close. Elon Musk’s most affordable model has been an unmitigated hit, its blend of techy cool, everyday usability and a startling turn of speed making it an incredible sales success. There are a number of versions to choose from, but if you want to spend as much time moving as possible then you’ll need the aptly titled Long Range Plus, which uses an 82kWh battery to achieve an excellent 360 miles on a single charge.

2. Ford Mustang Mach-E

Okay, so there are still many out there who claim that calling it a Mustang is heresy, but get past that and Mach-E is actually a worthy addition to the pony car pantheon. For starters it’s not short of muscle, with the 345bhp four-wheel drive model capable of cracking 62mph in 5.1 seconds. It’s pretty good to drive too, with decent agility, grip and composure. It’s perhaps a little cheap feeling inside, but a giant Tesla-style infotainment tablet gives it a suitably hi-tech feel. Oh, and specify the rear-wheel drive version with larger 88kWh battery and you’ll see 379 miles between plug-ins.

Advertisement
Back to top

1. Tesla Model S

Tesla’s longest serving model is also the one that will travel farthest on a single charge. Constant refinement and the use of over-the-air updates has meant that the Model S has been able to eek ever more efficiency out of its lithium ion battery. As a result, the 100kWh equipped Long Range Plus now promises 408 miles between recharges - and Tesla reckons there’s more to come. It lacks the build quality and driver appeal of newer rivals (the steering is mute, the handling inert and the ride choppy), but when it comes to travelling as far as possible in an EV, the Model S is unbeatable.

Electric cars with the longest range

Porsche Taycan 4S - 288 miles

Polestar 2 - 292 miles

Jaguar i-Pace 292 miles

Hyundai e-Kona - 300 miles

Skoda Enyaq iV - 316 miles

VW ID3 - 336 miles

Tesla Model X - 348 miles

Tesla Model 3 - 360 miles

Ford Mustang Mach-E - 379 miles

Tesla Model S - 408 miles

READ MORE

Porsche Taycan Turbo 2020 UK review 

Porsche Taycan was brand's biggest seller in November 

Analysis: Polestar lifts the lid on lifetime EV emissions

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Taycan 390kw 4s 79kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£107,990
2,301miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 500kw Turbo 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£125,990
3,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 500kw Turbo 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£126,995
4,900miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 560kw Turbo S 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£147,850
1,916miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan 560kw Turbo S 93kwh 4dr Auto
2020
£149,500
906miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details

Advertisement
Add a comment…

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
Audi Q5 40 TDI Sport 2021 UK review
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 2021 UK review
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK First Drive review - hero front
Suzuki Swace 2021 UK review
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK first drive review - hero front
Ferrari Roma 2021 UK review
1 Audi A6 TFSIe 2021 UK first drive review hero front
Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives