Top 10 EVs with the longest range

The developments in EV battery technology are accelerating even more quickly than the cars they’re fitted to. Ever more powerful and efficient cells are allowing manufacturers to deliver huge performance gains. More crucially for real world use, though, these acceleration upticks have resulted in ever-increased ranges. Even some of the smallest electric superminis can crack 200 miles between charges now, helping to banish the dreaded range anxiety from the minds of buyers. Yet there are cars that will go further still. Much further. Here we round up to the top 10 cars that boast the longest ranges and are currently on sale, while all the figures quoted are the latest WLTP calculations.

10. Porsche Taycan 4S

Not only is the Taycan one of the fastest electric cars you can buy, in entry-level 4S guise it’s also one that’ll go a long way on a charge. When fitted with the optional 93kWh Performance Battery Plus upgrade, the pure electric Porsche is capable of travelling up to 288 miles between charges. Better still, the upgraded battery also accepts the fastest 270kW charging, which will see the cells at 80 percent capacity in just 22 minutes. And of course it’s still a Porsche, so it delivers the agility of a car half its size and weight, and will rattle off the 0-62mph sprint in 4.0 seconds.

9. Polestar 2

Bankrolled by Chinese giant Geely and designed with Volvo knowhow, the Polestar 2 is an impressive first effort from the Swedish EV pioneer. Mixing rugged SUV styling cues with a dash of eau de coupe, the 2 is also great to drive. Twin electric motors and composed handling means it feels lighter on its feet than its hefty 2,123kg kerb weight would suggest, while the 78kWh battery allows for an impressive 292 miles of range. However, if you value your spine and the fillings in your teeth, then we'd recommend avoiding the expensive and firm Ohlins dampers that are part of the Performance upgrade.

8. Jaguar i-Pace

A very subtle mid-life refresh has helped keep the 2021 Jaguar i-Pace in contention against a whole host of newer rivals. The biggest changes are limited to a new fast charging option, the brand’s latest Pivi Pro infotainment and some new exterior colours. The rest of the car has essentially been left untouched, which means it still manages to conjure an impressive 292 mile range from its 90kWh battery. It also remains as entertaining to drive as either, thanks to its torque vectoring twin motors and perfect 50/50 weight distribution.