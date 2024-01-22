Should I buy an electric car?

If you’re looking to buy an electric car, it might feel like you’re entering uncharted waters, but the experience needn't be so taxing.
Sure, it takes a lot of consideration to invest in new technology, particularly if it’s unfamiliar to you.
This guide will help you decide whether or not an electric car is right for you, covering their reliability, safety, range and cost and, if you’re a petrolhead, telling you how much longer you can expect combustion cars to be around for.
Is an electric car reliable?
Yes. Electric cars have fewer moving parts than the equivalent combustion-engined car, which means there’s less to go wrong.
The motor, for example, has one moving part - the shaft, which spins as a result of its interaction between the forces originating from the motor’s wires.
This one component compares with around 2000 in a combustion car.
According to the What Car? Reliability Survey, the Volkswagen e-Golf is less prone to problems than the combustion-powered Golf of the same age.
Ralph Hosier, founder of EV specialist engineering company Ralph Hosier Engineering, said: “[EVs] are exceptionally reliable. There's very little to go wrong. The things that do go wrong can be fixed, usually fairly quickly. It’s much quicker and easier to rebuild a battery pack than an engine, for instance.”
Jack Cousens, the head of roads policy at the AA, told Autocar that the most common reasons for callouts to electric car breakdowns are because of "tyres and the 12V battery".
Cousens also believes EVs are "some of the safest cars on UK roads and are loaded with the latest in vehicle safety technology", with EVs such as the Smart #3, Nio ET5, and Volkswagen ID 7 scoring five stars in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash testing.
The suggested MPG costs for petrol seem to equate to 34mpg and £1.45/litre at the pump. A sensibly economical petrol/diesel car (rather than a gas-guzzling SUV) can do 50mpg or more, and the figure for 50mpg is nearer to 13p/mile in fuel costs. Electricity costs, assuming an economical EV, are around 3.5miles per kWhr, and a kWhr currently costs 28.6p at standard rates, so 8p/mile. There are cheaper tariffs from some electricity suppliers. For a "short journeys" car, doing 8000 miles a year, and assuming (a) economical 50mpg car, and (b) standard rate home charging for the EV, then the difference in a year's fuel cost will be £400. Which won't cover the multi-thousands difference between new prices of petrol and EV.