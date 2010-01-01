smart #3: why it's a What Car? 5-star electric car

Hundreds of new cars get launched every single year, and that means identifying a particular model that offers all the space, technology, style and performance you need – and all at a reasonable price – is not the work of a moment. Well, that’s where the discerning What Car? road test team can lend a hand.

You see, the fastidious team at What Car? put each and every new car through a series of rigorous tests and checklist to ensure it’s more than a match for its rivals, and where it could even be best-in-class. So, the fact that What Car? has given the all-new smart #3 a full five-star rating is a glowing endorsement indeed.