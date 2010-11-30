Smart #1: find out why it's a What Car? five-star car

When it comes to spotting, picking and naming the best cars available today, the road test teams at Autocar and our sister title What Car? are pretty discerning.

Every model that passes through their doors has to meet rigorous criteria and undergo a comprehensive array of tests and checks to ensure it’s more than a match for its rivals, and truly best-in-class. So, the fact that What Car? has given the new smart #1 a glowing five-star review is a glowing endorsement indeed.

Taking 25 years of smart’s premium pioneering design heritage from Mercedes-Benz and adding the advanced electric engineering of fast-growing Chinese brand Geely, the stylish new smart #1 isn’t just all-new. It’s bigger and better in every way.

As What Car? said: “The smart #1 is a brilliant electric car that’s nippy, smart inside, surprisingly practical and can charge more quickly than many of its rivals. It’s well- equipped and competitively priced. It’s a lot more spacious than its compact length might lead you to believe, plus its elegantly styled interior is beautifully made. Long- distance comfort is enhanced by an impressively smooth high-speed ride and class- leading refinement. And the Smart #1 is quick to accelerate and quick to charge.”

Thanks to the simplicity of the smart #1 range – with an easy choice of feature- packed Pro+, Premium, Launch Edition and high-performance BRABUS trims – you can order your car easily online, with fair, transparent, haggle-free pricing that ensures you always get great value. Alternatively, you can visit one of the retailers in smart’s UK-wide network to find out more and check out the smart #1 yourself.

But, before you do, let’s take a more in-depth look at the five big reasons why the smart #1 is a five-star car.

Take a test drive in the smart #1

#1 Standout style & quality

Smart has always had a reputation for its iconic design. But the smart #1 takes that to a whole new level. So much in fact, that the smart #1 has already picked up a Red Dot Award and iF Design Award. High praise, indeed.