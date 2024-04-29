Inside China's £6k mini-EVs: Geely Geometry Panda driven

The Geely Geometry Panda Mini EV is better equipped than many used cars costing £6000. It has a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, a reversing camera, air-con and electric windows. One big difference: that’s the price brand new.

The Panda (no relation to the Fiat) exists within a relatively new Chinese class of car: a tiny, electric, four-seat runabout that, unlike Europe’s quadricycles, is actually useable in town and country. It will do 50-60mph, carry four and travel 124 miles on a charge.

It’s also pretty fun to drive, as I experienced on a Beijing race track (improbably). The 17kWh battery situated under the floor means that any trepidation you feel approaching the first corner, given its normal car height (1655mm) and shrunken length (3155mm), is dispelled pretty quickly. It zips around, aided by steering that’s surprisingly responsive.

These tiny electric runabouts have become big business in China, led by its most famous example, the Hongguang Mini EV from Wuling, a brand in the stable of MG parent company SAIC. In its best year of 2022, it sold more than 400,000 units in China.

The success of these EVs begs the question: shouldn’t Europe and the UK be overhauling quadricycle regulations to try the same? Given that EVs are heavier than the ICE cars they replace, it makes sense to encourage a special minicar class with reduced battery material and a smaller footprint.

This is the dream of Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, who has used his platform as chairman of European car industry lobby group the ACEA to call for a Japanese kei-style small car category that offers certain benefits not available to bigger EVs.

In China, these EVs make ideal first cars. Geely product specialist Liuxuan, 26, picked the Panda from the company car list as her first wheels. “My driving is not so good, so this is perfect for me,” she told Autocar about her bright pink example at the Beijing motor show.