Offer: Live with the CUPRA Born for 100 days

They say love can happen at first sight, but when it comes to choosing your next car, we find that taking things a little slower often leads to a better match.

CUPRA agree, and that’s why their new Love Me or Leave Me offer is giving you 100 days to fall in love with the award-winning all-electric CUPRA Born and find out just how compatible it is with your lifestyle.

Not only that, CUPRA is so convinced you’ll fall head over heels for the Born that if you’re not totally smitten after 100 days, you can simply hand the car back. Who said break-ups have to be nasty?

Like CUPRA, we’re pretty sure your relationship with the Born will be more than just love at first drive. That’s because with up to 372 miles* of all-electric range on the CUPRA Born VZ with a 77 kWh battery (official test WLTP figures), best-in-class driving character, impressive interior quality and striking styling, the CUPRA Born is far more than just a pretty face.

It’s so good, in fact, that we named it our Best Small Electric Car at the 2024 Autocar Awards.

Want to know more about the CUPRA Born?

Need a few more reasons to pick the new all-electric CUPRA Born? Well, we’ve broken down the big reasons why we love it, we’ve explored how it brings fun back to electric driving, and we’ve even offered a few tips to guide you through the range to help you pick the perfect CUPRA Born for you.

CUPRA Born Love Me or Leave Me terms & conditions

Offer valid on Born stock orders placed after 17/10/24, not available on Retail Contract Hire purchases. Customer notification to CUPRA of intention to return vehicle under offer required 80 - 100 days from delivery. Available to selected retail customers, 18+ only. Offer subject to availability, usage, condition, mileage and other deductions. Terms, conditions and exclusions apply, visit cupra.co.uk.

*Official (WLTP) test data obtained under standardised conditions after the battery had been fully charged (to 100%). The CUPRA Born VZ 79 kWh is a battery electric vehicle requiring mains electricity for charging. Figures shown are for comparability purposes. Only compare electric range figures with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including the starting charge of the battery, accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles, route conditions, speed, vehicle and battery age and vehicle load. Data correct at 14/11/2024.