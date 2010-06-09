CUPRA Born: why it’s a great standout EV

The CUPRA badge is renowned for style and performance. Which means that you can have pretty lofty expectations for delivering the fun factor when you pick the CUPRA Born as your next wish-list-topper for an all-electric hatchback.

The fact that the CUPRA Born recently topped two Autocar EV group tests proves that appeal. It has also picked up a glowing five-star review from the discerning What Car? road-test team, and was named Best Small Electric Car To Drive in the 2024 What Car? Awards.

And now it comes with a wealth of added incentives – including 0% APR with a £2,500 deposit contribution, a complimentary Ohme home charger, a £750 pre-paid Mastercard and a 5-year warranty.

We’ve broken down all of the reasons why the CUPRA Born is a great driver’s car here [LINK]. But what is it like to actually own and drive every day? Is it practical enough, and can it bring a smile to your face even when you’re just making a quick dash to the local shops? Let’s take a look…

Stand out from the pack

The first thing you notice about the CUPRA Born is its looks. Even when its parked up and standing still, the CUPRA Born’s sharp design contradicts the myth of the boring EV and tells you right away that this is going to be a great car to drive.

The CUPRA Born’s full LED headlights beautifully frame the shark-like nose, while its sporty stance – with strong, sharp, aggressive lines – is highlighted by distinctively CUPRA design details that flow down the length of the exterior.

As you glance down the side of the CUPRA Born, more features pop out to indicate its performance credentials: the eye-catching alloy wheels, the rake of the A-pillar, and the textured colour-contrasting mouldings on the C-pillar.

Pop the door open, and you get a bold branded CUPRA puddle light to welcome you to the car. Round the back, the coast-to-coast LED light bar reaches right across the rear from left to right, giving the CUPRA Born a bold sophisticated look. The rear spoiler and diffuser hint further at the car’s underlying driving character.