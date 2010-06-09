CUPRA Born: how to pick your perfect spec

The CUPRA Born is a car that has picked up plenty of acclaim in recent months thanks to its standout style, it amped-up performance, its compelling driving character, and its impressive all-round capability as an all-electric model.

The fact that the CUPRA Born recently topped two Autocar EV group tests proves that appeal – including one that focused on driving appeal. The CUPRA Born has also picked up a glowing five-star review from the our colleagues at sister title What Car?, and was named Best Small Electric Car To Drive in the 2024 What Car? Awards.

So, the CUPRA Born isn’t just an amazing electric car to drive; it’s a great electric car, full stop. And now it comes with a wealth of added incentives – including 0% APR with a £2,500 deposit contribution, a complimentary Ohme home charger, a £750 pre-paid Mastercard and a 5-year warranty. But how do you find the perfect CUPRA Born for you? Well, that’s where we can help.

Pick the right range and performance

CUPRA has simplified the CUPRA Born range for 2024, offering five variants that make it even easier to pick the right model from the line-up for you. Let’s start with the important figures: range and performance.

The CUPRA Born V1, V2 and V3 models all come with a 59kWh battery that offers up to 266 miles of all-electric range, while delivering up to 231PS of potent e-Boost electric power and 310Nm of punchy all-electric torque from the rear-wheel-drive motor. That means hot-hatch-beating acceleration from 0-62mph in as little as 6.6 seconds. The CUPRA Born V3 also offers the option of a larger 77kWh battery that delivers up to 348 miles of range if you feel the need to go further. Simple, eh?

Then there’s the range-topping CUPRA Born VZ. Boasting an even-larger-capacity 79kWh battery that offers up to 372 miles of electric range, it also significantly boosts the CUPRA Born’s power and torque. Delivering 326PS (40% more than any other CUPRA born in the range) and up to 545Nm of torque (a staggering 75% its sister cars), it lets you sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 5.6 seconds.