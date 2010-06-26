CUPRA Born: meet Autocar’s Best Electric Car for 2024

The road-test team at Autocar are a pretty discerning and exacting bunch at the best of times: especially when it comes to identifying what really makes a car fun to drive. So, when Autocar say that the all-electric CUPRA Born is its Best Electric Car of 2024, it’s a verdict that’s worth listening to.

During the past year, the CUPRA Born has topped two major Autocar group tests, proving its versatile multi-faceted character. In August 2023 it beat five of its rivals in Atocar’s EV handling day to be named Autocar’s ‘Best Fun EV’. Then, in March 2024, the CUPRA Born pipped 11 other models in an epic supertest of electric cars priced under £40,000 to be named Autocar’s ‘Best Affordable EV’.

“The fact that the CUPRA Born won both group tests shows its all-round appeal,” said Autocar Editor Mark Tisshaw. “It has a good balance of ride and handling for the real world. It’s the kind of car that engages you in everyday situations. The amount of power is also bang-on. Too often EVs give you too much power and are undriveable. Yet the CUPRA Born has just enough power to really enjoy it. It’s also good value. There have been improvements to the interior, and it’s very practical – with space for four adults and luggage, and a good real-world range close to around 250 miles.”

Now, the CUPRA Born has been made even more compelling purchase with a simplified model line-up as well as a wealth of added incentives – including 0% APR for up to three years with a £2,500 towards your finance deposit on Solutions PCP*, a complimentary Ohme home charger and a £750 pre-paid Mastercard**, and a 5-year warranty***.

So, let’s delve even deeper into all of the reasons why Autocar love the CUPRA Born so much.

The perfect blend of power and poise

As you’d expect, the CUPRA Born’s appeal starts with its driving character. Shorter, narrower and lower than many of its large all-electric SUV rivals, the CUPRA Born hatch is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform – which has been designed around a low-slung battery pack that lowers centre of gravity and pushes the wheels out to the corners for a long wheelbase.