How the CUPRA Born amps up electric driving

Think electric cars are dull to drive? Think they’re big, heavy, underpowered, and lack the range to make them truly enjoyable? Well, that’s where the CUPRA Born begs to differ.

The CUPRA Born recently topped two Autocar EV group tests, one of which focused on handling and fun driving character. Our sister title What Car? also named the CUPRA Born its Best Small Electric Car To Drive in the 2024 What Car? Awards, alongside a glowing five-star review. So, it’s clear that there are plenty of reasons why the CUPRA Born bucks the ‘dull EV’ trend.

And now the CUPRA Born comes with a wealth of added incentives – including 0% APR with a £2,500 deposit contribution, a complimentary Ohme home charger, a £750 pre-paid Mastercard and a 5-year warranty – that make it an even-more compelling purchase as an electric car that packs in plenty of amped-up performance driving character alongside its impressive practicality.

We’ve talked all about the many reasons why the CUPRA Born is a standout electric car in its own right here. But what’s the secret to the CUPRA Born’s hot-hatch-baiting all-electric driving character? Let’s find out…

Peppy all-electric acceleration

The CUPRA Born delivers impressive performance from the off. The core CUPRA Born V1, V2 and V3 models all use a rear-wheel-drive e-Boost motor that offers up to 231PS of potent electric power and 310Nm of punchy all-electric torque. And, yes, you read that right, the CUPRA Born is rear-wheel-drive. But more on that later.

The e-Boost feature gives you a quick burst of maximum power: either by pushing the throttle past the kickdown, or by pressing the ‘Cupra’ button on the steering wheel. As a result, the CUPRA Born can sprint from 0-62mph in as little as 6.6sec.

And don’t think that all of that added performance compromises the CUPRA Born’s ability to go the distance. With an official all-electric range that offers up to 266 miles as standard, all the way up to 372 miles on the CUPRA Born VZ with its longer-range 79kWh battery, you can be sure you’ll pack in as many smiles as miles on your next trip.