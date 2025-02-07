More Junkyard Discoveries from Ron’s Auto Salvage in Allison, Iowa

The Ford Motor Company is by far the most dominant brand at Ron’s Auto Salvage, whether that be Ford, Mercury, Lincoln, or Edsel. Here’s a Ford Falcon, the blue oval’s first compact, and its attempt to compete with the growing number of fuel-efficient European and Japanese imports.

It was launched in 1959 for the 1960 model year and ran through to 1970. Check out the makeshift repair a previous owner made on the rotten rear fender.