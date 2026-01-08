Best selling cars of all time, from each car maker

- Slide of
We all have a pretty good idea of what the best selling cars of today are.
But what about individual brands’ biggest-selling cars of all time? So we reached for our calculator and started digging – some of the information was easy to find, others less so. And some of the results were surprising – many marques' best-sellers were last sold a long time ago, so join us on an intriguing and varied journey. For this list we have focused on nameplates, rather than distinct models.
We didn’t have data for every brand, and some of the numbers listed will still be growing, fast, but for the one’s we do have we’ve ranked them from the smallest selling through to the largest:
Bugatti – Type 40, 1926-30: 807
One of the smallest total sales volumes you’ll find for a single model, but that would have been a successful number for a niche manufacturer like Bugatti.
In second place, with 685 sales, is the Type 57. No two 57 is alike – they are superbly diverse thanks to the variety of coachwork built on its chassis. From swoopy tourers and roadsters to the lithe, aircraft-inspired Atlantic, every 57 made imparted far more glamour than its modern Veyron and Chiron descendants could ever hope for.
In case you’re wondering, production of the Veyron totalled 450 cars, and 500 for the Chiron.
TVR – Chimaera, 1993-2003: 6500
TVR is a specialist British sports car maker, and in its own terms, the Chimaera was a runaway success and it helped fund the development of later models such as the Cerbera and Tuscan ranges. All Chimaeras were powered by the Buick-derived Rover V8 engine, used in a variety of capacities and power outputs.
As a measure of its popularity, the Chimaera sold more in its 12-year run than TVR had managed with all its models in the previous 25 years.
De Tomaso – Pantera, 1971-1991: 7260
For a car with such an exotic name, looks and performance, the Pantera notched up decent sales figures. Partly this was down to sales lasting 20 years and also because it cleverly used a rugged, easily tuned Ford V8 motor. That made it a popular alternative to other European supercars in the USA, where it remains a popular classic choice.
Elvis Presley was one of many notable owners – once, he was so enraged when his Pantera failed to start, he shot it.
Morgan – 4/4, 1936-2018: 10,000
The total number of Morgan 4/4s sold to date may be relatively small, but this British sports car can lay claim to the longest continuous-running name in automotive history. That accounts for its sales outweighing any other product from the firm, but it was also always the most popular choice for buyers thanks to its blend of looks, performance and rugged usability. In 2020 it was replaced by a new Plus Four.
Alpine – A110, 2018-present: 17,000+
Across 14 years of production only 7500 original A110s were sold, a figure that the new A110 had beaten in just its first three years on sale. On that front alone, Alpine and its parent company Renault, should mark the new one a success. Interestingly, until the reincarnation of the A110, the lesser-known A310 was the firm's best-selling model, having shifted 11,616 of them over 13 years.
Ferrari – 458, 2009-2015: 24,000
Ferrari is very candid about figures for production, for example, we can only give an estimate that around 24,000 458s were made (15,000 Italias, 3000 Speciales and 6000 Spiders). That’s quite a bit more than the previous record holder, the 430, of which 17,499 were built.
The 458’s successor, the 488, almost matched the 458's total, despite not having been built for as long. But if any Ferrari is going to beat the sales of the 458, it is likely to be the new Purosangue SUV, even if Ferrari promises to limit it to a 20% share of total sales.
Lamborghini – Urus, 2018-present: 25,000+
If you’ve been into central London recently, this probably doesn’t come as a surprise, even if it is a bit of a disappointment. That’s not to say Lamborghini’s sports cars have been slacking, before the Urus the Gallardo was the best seller, with 14,022 sold. The Huracan that came after it has also beaten that number and was almost at 20,000 sales before it was discontinued in 2023.
Aston Martin – Vantage, 2005-present: 25,000+
Often referred to as the car that saved Aston Martin, the DB7 was for many years Aston’s best-selling model. But it wasn’t long before it was overtaken by its replacement (along with the DB9). As of 2021, just under 24,700 V8 Vantages (confusingly including the V12) had been sold over two generations, and you can be sure that figure is now above 25,000. However, will it be long before it is overtaken by the new Aston on the block, the DBX?
Rolls-Royce – Silver Shadow, 1965-1980: 29,030
For a car aimed at anyone but the common herd, there were rather a lot of Silver Shadows built during its 15-year tenure as Rolls-Royce’s mainstay model. Arriving during the 1960s when a cultural revolution was taking place could have been a disaster for this most venerable of establishment brands, but the Shadow instantly found favour with style leaders of the period.
It remains Rolls’ best-selling model, but that is likely to change with the continuously increasing popularity of the ‘entry-level’ Ghost saloon and Cullinan SUV.
Lotus – Elise, 1996-2021: 35,124
In a roll call of significant models from Lotus, the Elise more than any other deserves its place at the top of the list. Not only did it keep the firm from buckling financially, it introduced a whole new generation to the delights of lightweight, deft-footed sports car ownership.
However, considering Lotus expects to be selling 150,000 cars every year by 2028, it's safe to say it won't be long until the Electre SUV eclipses that figure.
Bentley – Continental GT, 2003-present: 90,000+
Bentley only made around 800 cars in the year before the Continental GT was launched, so even it was caught off guard by the runaway success of the sleek coupe. A convertible joined the range in 2006 to further expand sales and Bentley has never looked back since. Even the addition of the Bentayga SUV to the Bentley lineup in 2015 has yet to threaten the total sales supremacy of the Continental.
Maserati – Levante, 2016-present: 100,000+
Before the Ghibli saloon and slightly more successful Levante SUV came along, Maserati’s best-seller had been the Biturbo, at 36,373 sales. The Biturbo is often scoffed as the bargain basement Maserati, but this model proliferated throughout the 1980s and kept the Trident badge from going under during that decade.
The Levante and Ghibli duo have only just managed that in the second decade of the 21st century, and now it’s the turn of the smaller Grecale SUV to try and outsell the Levante and keep the famous trident alive.
Rover – 800, 1986-1999: 317,126
Rover was in desperate need of a sales hitter when it launched the 800. The previous SD1 was a clever design but marred by quality issues, so basing the 800 on the Honda Legend was sound thinking. It may have lacked the avant-garde appeal of its predecessor, but the middle managers of Britain loved it enough for more than 300,000 to roll out of showrooms.
The model was branded Sterling in the USA but was much less of a success in that market, and the Coupe (pictured) – designed for America, though it never got there - was and remains a rare and quite enticing oddity.
Triumph – Herald, 1959-1970: 464,238
Launched in the same year as the innovative Mini, the Triumph Herald was a far more conventional machine with a separate chassis and engine derived from an existing Standard unit. However, its sharp styling chimed with buyers and there were coupe, estate and convertible options, as well as a van. Most numerous of the range was the 1200 saloon which accounted for 201,142 units.
Jaguar – XJ, 1968-2019: 1 million
The XJ has been a constant in Jaguar’s line-up since it was first launched to huge acclaim in 1968. Back then, it was regarded as the best saloon in the world, which was backed up further when the 5.3-litre V12 motor was installed. Through ups and downs of ownership, the XJ has kept putting in the sales with even the short-lived X300 model managing 86,909 sales in three years.
- Slide of
Alfa Romeo – Alfasud, 1972-1989: 1.02 million
A gem of a front-wheel drive hatch that was a capable rival for the Volkswagen Golf, although suspect build quality and poor rust-prevention hampered consumer confidence. More power arrived with the 95bhp Veloce and the delectable Sprint Coupe could be had with a 117bhp 1.7-litre version of the flat-four motor. Deservedly Alfa’s biggest seller.
MG – ZS, 2017-present: 1 million +
No, not the short-lived rebadged Rover 45 hatchback, the ZS we’re talking about is the one that has snuck into the top 10 best-selling cars in the UK repeatedly over the last couple of years. Its low price has found it enough willing buyers in the UK, and especially in China, for it to have eclipsed the total sales of the MG B over its near 30-year lifetime (513,272 units). The B can still hold its head up high as one of the best-selling sports cars ever.
Porsche – 911, 1963-present: 1.2 million +
There’s an Irish Green 991-generation Porsche 911 that marks a very important point in 911 history: it’s the one millionth produced of this famous sports car. Longevity helped the 911 reach this mark in early 2017, with another 30,000 or so being added to that number each year, but its enduring appeal is as a machine with supercar pace that you can drive all day, every day.
Saab – 900, 1978-1998: 1.2 million
Saab is well known for its unique design choices that made its owners fiercely loyal to the end of its life. That was evident nowhere more obviously than with the 900 range that was launched in 1978 and racked up more than 900,00 sales for the first model and 273,568 for the 1993 New Generation version.
While safety, space and comfort were big draws, performance was another Saab speciality and almost a quarter of 900 sales went to the Turbo models.
Chrysler – Newport, 1961-81: 1.9 million
The Newport may not be the first model to pop into your head when thinking about Chrysler’s back catalogue, but it’s the best seller for the US firm. Marketed as an affordable saloon or estate, it found favour with suburban customers for 20 years. Styling-wise, it’s at its best in crisp-lined mid-1960s guise, while the 1980s versions were bland and that was reflected in rapidly dwindling sales.
In case you’re wondering, 1.2 million of the 2004-2023 300s were built, and if you're looking for a Chrysler minivan in the top position, since 1988 over 15 million (and counting) have been built - but they have been sold under many different names, so the individual figures don’t add up.
Tesla – Model 3, 2017-present: 2 million +
By the time Model 3 production started 500,000 people had already put reservations down for one. That impressive number foreshadowed the success of the Model 3, which has no sign of slowing down as electric car sales only increase, and Tesla’s improve in build quality and efficiency. Before the Model 3 came along the Model S was the best seller - it continues to clock up sales, and is now past 250,000 units sold since its launch in 2012.
Smart – Fortwo, 1998-2024: 2.1 million
Like so many revolutionary cars, the Smart Fortwo had a difficult route to production reality. First Volkswagen pulled out of a deal and then there were senior management disputes about the use of electric and hybrid power.
In the end, it arrived with a 599c three-cylinder petrol engine and the ability to park nose-in to normal spaces thanks to its 2.5m overall length. Being small hasn’t stopped the Fortwo notching up more than 2 million sales so far for the Mercedes-owned marque, but waning popularity means production won’t go beyond 2024.
Land Rover – Defender (including Series’), 1948-present: 2.2 million +
Is an original Land Rover the same 4x4 as a Defender? The definitive Land Rover changed a great deal during its 67-year run, but the essence remained the same throughout, so yes, we think so. That ethos was for a simple, rugged and multi-configurable off-roader capable of tackling conditions few others could.
Along the way, Land Rover offered a wide variety of engines and options, but all comes back to the core premise of being able to go anywhere. It was a popular package that sold 2 million cars until it was discontinued in 2016 – the new Defender, introduced in 2020, is adding to that tally quickly, with current sales of around 100,000 per year.
Saturn – S-Series, 1991-2002: 2.25 million
Part of the General Motors family, the Saturn S-Series was notable for its extended proboscis front end that hinted at sporting prowess. That was unlikely with the 1.9-litre engine used in the first generation, but it did stand out for using plastic body panels hung from a spaceframe-style chassis.
Saturn also turned out 450 right-hand drive versions in 1999 specifically for the United States Postal Service so the driver could exit on the kerbside for deliveries.
Lincoln – Town Car, 1981-2011: 2.45 million
Parent company Ford’s intentions for this Lincoln were clear when it decided on the Town Car name. The Lincoln lived up to the name thanks to its generous proportions and fully laden interior specification. Some early models even included a digital dash and keypad entry system, though later models grew more conservative in design.
It also spawned a host of genuine limo versions so beloved of tourists and night parties.
Dodge – Charger, 1966-2023: 2.6 million
The Charger is a model that has taken three distinct forms over three distinct periods. The 1966-1978 run was a proper American muscle coupe. The 1982-1987 generation was a front-wheel drive economy hatchback. Between 2006 and 2023 it had been a muscle four-door saloon. Now it will return as an electric coupe. The Charger only recently overtook the Coronet nameplate’s figures, which was built between 1949 and 1976 and clocked up 2.5 million sales.
Volvo – 200, 1974-1993: 2.86 million
If ever a car maker was defined by a single car, it has to be Volvo and its 200 range of saloons and, especially, estates. Styled with a set square, it didn’t stop them from selling more than 2.8 million over 19 years. If you wanted something a bit more flash, there was the 262C coupe with vinyl roof and V6 engine, which managed to chalk up 5622 sales.
Mercury – Grand Marquis. 1975-2011: 2.96 million
Aimed at the mid-size US market, the Grand Marquis was Ford’s way of tackling the likes of the Buick Le Sabre using the Mercury brand. Offered in saloon and coupe shapes, the Grand Marquis stuck with V8 engines throughout its lifespan.
Sadly, the styling wilted from the original car’s sharply creased lines to an amorphous rounded saloon shape by the time of its demise in 2011; the Mercury marque died with it. Alternatively, the Cougar has sold such a similar number of cars to the Grand Marquis, that it is impossible to accurately call which was more popular, as Ford has not confirmed.
Lancia – Ypsilon, 1996-present: 3.1 million +
Lancia is a name that’s slipped from most markets around the world, yet the Ypsilon carries on flying the flag for this once revered company, albeit now only in Italy. Sadly, ingenious design and top-spec engineering have given way to an awkwardly styled small hatch that has also been badged as a Chrysler. But that hasn’t stopped Lancia from outselling Alfa Romeo between 2019 and 2023, despite just having one model for sale in one market.
Holden – Commodore, 1978-2020: 3.2 million
Holden was Australia’s homegrown car maker and, until very recently, made its cars on home turf. The Commodore has always been based on General Motor’s large car platforms, but Holden has gone its own way with styling and engines. This has resulted in some very potent V8-powered models and the Commodore has been a mainstay of Aussie V8 saloon car racing alongside its great rival, the Ford Falcon.
Plymouth – Fury, 1956-1978: 3.68 million
The Fury started life as a derivative of the Belvedere, but it soon gained its own identity in the fins and chrome extravagance of the late 1950s. Sales soared thanks to the choice of saloon, wagon, coupe and convertible models, and this success rolled into the 1960s.
During its final seventh generation, Plymouth shrunk the Fury to a mid-size car and that signalled the end of the road for this strong-selling range. The Chrysler-owned marque itself died in 2001.
Lexus – RX, 1998-present: 3.7 million +
The RX has been around far longer than many of its large SUV rivals, which has helped production numbers. It’s further aided by the option of a hybrid model that accounts for around a third of all Lexus petrol-electric models sold each year, with this model especially popular in the US.
Citroen – 2CV, 1948-1990: 3.9 million
An enduring fondness for the 2CV means that many of Citroen’s near-4 million utilitarian hacks are still going strong. Conceived before the Second World War, the project was kept hidden from France’s German occupiers and then launched in 1948. It was built everywhere from Slough in the UK to Montevideo, Uruguay, and of course in France.
Cadillac – de Ville, 1959-2005: 3.9 million
Starting out a decade beforehand as a trim option, the de Ville became a model in its own right in 1959 with huge fins and the best of everything. Although its size might hint otherwise, it was always intended as a town car, though Cadillac’s view of this was to offer premium luxury rather than nimble handling or anything approaching decent fuel economy. None of that put off 3.9 million buyers, almost all of them in the USA.
Hindustan – Ambassador, 1958-2014: 4 million
Take one already-dated British design and export it to India where there’s a need for cheap, rugged transport and, hey presto, you have the Hindustan Ambassador. Developed from the Morris Oxford Series 3, the Ambassador is still a common sight on India’s roads as a taxi.
Its simple mechanicals mean it can cope with vast amounts of abuse and miles. Some were even re-imported to the UK in the 1990s until emissions and safety legislation put paid to that.
Pontiac – Grand Am, 1973-2006: 4 million
The Grand Am was perhaps not as alluring as the Pontiac Trans Am, which had ‘Smokey and the Bandit’ cool on its side, but the Grand lived up to its name by being the bigger seller. In its 33-year stint in showrooms, it shifted 4 million. That started in the heyday of big motors and you could have a Grand Am with a 455cu in (7.5-litres) V8, though production ended in 2006 with a whimpering 2.2-litre four-pot.
The Pontiac marque itself was axed in the wake of the Great Recession, in 2010.
Subaru – Legacy, 1988-present: 5 million +
For all the chutzpah of the rally-inspired Impreza models, it’s the more mature Legacy that has been the sales foundation for Subaru over the last 30 years. Of course, this saloon and estate range had its moment on the forest stages, famously with Colin McRae at the wheel.
However, it’s more at home as a family wagon and capable tow car and it now routinely sells around 200,000 units every year, a big chunk of those in the American market.
Jeep – Wrangler, 1987-present: 5.1 million +
Running its Cherokee stablemate close on the sales front, the Wrangler just takes the honours here as it continues to rack up the numbers. Replacing the CJ in 1987, the Wrangler has enjoyed steady sales throughout its life thanks to a faithful fanbase who love it for its go-anywhere skills and open-top body.
Buick – Le Sabre, 1959-2005: 6 million
When Buick launched the first Le Sabre at the height of the fins and chrome era in the late 1950s USA, it was every inch of its considerable length a rival for Cadillac. It remained a sharp-suited choice through the 1960s, but the ’70s onwards were not kind to it and by the time its demise came about, the Le Sabre was bloated and ungainly. The upside is it had added 6 million sales to GM’s bottom line.
SEAT – Ibiza, 1984-present: 6.5 million +
The SEAT Ibiza was launched with considerable pedigree thanks to input to the design from Porsche, Karmann and ItalDesign. That helped sales reach 1.3 million before Volkswagen took the reins of the Spanish firm and the 1993 second generation model became based on the Polo platform - it was another sales success. 152,300 Ibizas rolled off the Martorell line near Barcelona in 2017.
Kia – Sportage, 1993-present: 7 million +
Life didn’t look that promising for the Sportage when it first went on sale in 1993. Sales were slower than expected and its poor ride and handling didn’t help matters. Then Hyundai bought Kia and re-launched the Sportage in 2004. While not the last word in style, it caught the crest of the SUV sales wave and that led to the sleek 2010 model which completed Kia’s arrival as a major force.
Mitsubishi – Lancer, 1973-2023: 7.3 million
Who says sex sells? Not Mitsubishi, that’s for sure, as the Lancer has only ever raised the pulse in its most extreme rally-bred versions. While those Evo models garner the headlines, it’s the mainstream Lancer models that make up the huge majority of its 7.3 million and counting sales.
Usually sold in sedan form, there have been hatches and estates, and production in China only stopped recently.
Suzuki – Wagon R, 1993-present: 7.5 million +
The Suzuki Wagon R has been a regular winner of Japan’s best-selling car during its lifetime and it notched up 3 million sales by 2008. Much of this success is because it meets its home country’s strict ‘kei’ car rules for size.
By maximising the cabin space within this restricted footprint, the Wagon R offers room for the family without clogging up city streets. The latest models now come with hybrid power to make them even more urban friendly.
Skoda – Octavia, 1998-present: 7.5 million +
Skoda was once the butt of jokes, but who’s laughing now? That’ll be the VW-owned Czech firm as it goes to the bank with the profits generated by more than the 6 million Octavias it’s made since the car was launched in 1998. The Octavia remains the most popular car in several European countries and features in many top 10 best-selling lists.
That’s easy to comprehend when you know the Octavia accounts for a third of Skoda sales, making up 418,800 cars from Skoda’s total of 1.2 million cars built in 2017.
Audi – A4, 1998-present, 8 million +
It’s hard to imagine the roadscape without the Audi A4 now, yet it was launched relatively recently compared to its arch-rival, the BMW 3 Series. Even so, A4 sales have increased year on year, helped by its reputation for solidity and all-wheel drive on most models.
Fiat – Uno, 1983- 1994: 8.8 million
Given Fiat has produced the original 500 and the modern retro version, it’s perhaps a surprise to learn its biggest ever seller is the boxy Uno. Yet we shouldn’t underestimate the importance of this supermini in its heyday when it sold like cold gelato on a summer’s day. However, the Uno should watch its heels, the Panda and 500 nameplates are close behind and catching fast, the Panda on over 8 million and the 500 on 7 million.
Mazda – Familia, 1963-2003: 10 million
Mazda may be famous for making the world’s most popular sports car in the MX-5, but it’s the more humdrum Familia that is still its overall best-seller – known in Europe as the 323 most recently. The Mazda 3 has picked up the baton now, and is doing well so far, with 4 million sales in just over 20 years – already four times as many as the popular MX-5.
Peugeot – 206, 1998-2023: 10 million
The 206 brought back some of the pep that had made Peugeot’s 205 such a success. Attractive styling and a range of frugal engines were allied to three- and five-door hatch bodies. In time, there followed the CC with its folding metal roof and an estate version. All proved popular and, when European sales ended with the arrival of the 207 in 2006, the 206 carried on in other less developed markets, eventually concluding in 2023 with the end of Iranian production.
MINI – Hatch, 1959-present: 10 million +
Issigonis’ original Mini in its simplest two-door form sold more than 5.3 million, including the rapid Cooper models. BMW took a risk reviving the MINI brand in 2001 with its modern interpretation of the much-loved classic small car (pictured). It was a gamble that has paid off handsomely thanks to more than 5 million sales to date of the new hatch models (including convertible, electric and five-door versions).
Agile handling, sharp steering and great looks all contribute, and just like the original, the feisty Cooper versions rack up plenty of sales.
Oldsmobile – Cutlass, 1961-1999: 11.9 million
The Cutlass brings back fond memories for many of its 11.9 million new buyers thanks to the good looks of earlier generations. Later models went on to offer decent performance and good handling, even if the looks became blander.
The original 1961 car is also notable for using a certain all-aluminium 3.5-litre V8 that went on to greater fame in a number of Rover and Land Rover vehicles. The Oldsmobile badge died on new cars in April 2004.
Hyundai – Elantra, 1990-present: 14.5 million +
If asked to name one of the biggest-selling cars in history, the Elantra would most likely be overlooked by all but the keenest Hyundai fan. Part of this car’s success has been to appear inoffensive while delivering low-cost, reliable transport. That’s found favour in countries across the globe, sometimes badged as an i30 or Lantra.
Mercedes-Benz – E-Class, 1953-present: 15 million +
Affectionately called the Ponton, the W120 mid-size Mercedes was arguably the first E-Class, although the E-Class would not be badged as such until 1993. If you don’t believe this counts, look to the C-Class as Mercedes’ best-seller, which has shifted over 11 million units since its introduction in 1993 – it looks like it won't be long until it overtakes its bigger brother anyway.
Renault – Clio, 1991-present: 16.1 million +
More than 16 million Clios have found homes. It’s been a huge hit for Renault and the Clio is a global success story thanks to various different versions being sold in different markets. That worldwide appeal is what pushes this supermini into the upper reaches of car sales. A fifth generation arrived in 2019. Renault declares it the best-selling French car of all time.
BMW – 3 Series, 1975-present: 16.5 million +
The 3 Series has come to define every era it's sold through, from funky 1970s saloons through to chisel-jawed 1980s estates and convertibles, and into the clean-cut noughties. This evolution has been entirely planned, sometimes with bold steps forward and occasionally with gentle revisions.
It’s kept the 3 Series at the forefront of its class for sales and driver appeal.
Chevrolet – Impala, 1957-2020: 16.8 million
Always aimed at buyers of full-size cars, the Impala has been a staple of the US market for six decades which has helped sales top 16 million. Early on, Chevrolet offered it with performance upgrades to take on the muscle cars of the 1960s, while in later life it has erred more towards economy than speed.
Consumer habits have moved away from large saloons to SUVs, so don’t expect a revival to add to the nameplates’ sales tally. The smaller Malibu saloon is still just about for sale, but it's unlikely to catch up, even if it is closing in on 11 million sales. The big Silverado pickup, despite only being introduced in 1998, is snapping on its heels with over 13 million sales.
Lada – Riva, 1980-2015: 18 million
The Lada Riva – also known as the VAZ 2105 and Nova – has had a lengthy life, and it started before that as the Fiat 124, first seen in 1966. Cold War needs on the eastern side of the Iron Curtain demanded a cheap, rugged machine that could deal with poor roads and fuel, and the Riva managed.
Don’t expect much in the way of comfort or driving dynamics if you take the plunge into ownership as 18 million drivers can be wrong.
Nissan – Sunny, 1966-present: 20 million +
The Sunny might be a familiar name to those who remember its success in Europe in the 1990s. but, while it is still called the Sunny in Japan, in Europe it has also been known as the Almera and Pulsar, and in North America the Sentra.
The Qashqai (known as Rogue Sport in the US) is doing its best to catch up, clocking over 4 million sales in far fewer years - it’s been a big hit and more than half a million second-generation models rolled off the northeast of England production line in just 21 months after it was launched. That equates to a new car leaving the factory every 62 seconds.
Opel/Vauxhall – Corsa, 1982-present: 20 million +
The Corsa name first arrived in 1982 for continental European buyers. In Britain, the car was known as the Nova and sold more than half a million between 1982 and 1993 when the Brits adopted the Corsa name for the second generation of this supermini. From there, sales soared further and it continues to feature in the top three best sellers in many countries across Europe. The Opel/Vauxhall share of sales stands at about 75/25.
Honda – Civic, 1972-present: 28 million +
The swoopy, scoopy looks of the present Honda Civic are some way off from the basic hatch that started this multi-million selling dynasty. Yet the Civic has always majored on delivering great value for money, generous specification and engines aimed at good fuel consumption. The Type R models don’t worry so much about that latter point, but they’ve played their part in building the legend of the Civic.
Volkswagen – Golf, 1974-present: 36 million +
Think of Volkswagen’s best seller and many will mention the Beetle, but the Golf has long since surpassed its famous ancestor’s total of 21.5 million. In 2013, VW built its 30 millionth Golf, which was a 1.6 TDI BlueMotion model.
Now past the 36 million marker, this prototypical small hatch is built at a rate of 2000 per day every day of the year.
Ford – F-Series, 1948-present: 43 million +
The post-war USA has been built on the back of the Ford F-Series that comes in all manner of shapes, sizes and guises. It remains the most popular vehicle in the US, routinely outselling more frugal, comfortable passenger cars. What’s the appeal? Simple, rugged build allied to a low price and huge loyalty from customers who want, need or just plain like what this pick-up offers. Perhaps more impressive was the 15 million Model Ts sold when many couldn’t afford a car, even the cheapest one on the market.
Toyota – Corolla, 1966-present: 51 million +
By a very large margin, the Toyota Corolla is the world’s biggest selling car, a position it achieved after just eight years in production to unseat the Volkswagen Beetle. So, the Corolla is king and remains the most popular choice in many countries. A long production life also helps its grip on the title and that’s resulted in Toyota popping one into the world every 15 seconds.
