Unicorns: the rarest cars we’ve ever spotted in American junkyards

This 1942 Cadillac ambulance is the perfect example of an ultra-rare car with very little value. Despite being hand built by master craftsmen – in this instance by the employees of coachbuilder S&S – professional cars like this just don’t have much collector appeal.

Of course if it was a 1959 Cadillac it would be a very different story, and would no doubt have been rescued and turned into yet another Ghostbusters replica.