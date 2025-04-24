More Junkyard discoveries from French Lake Auto Parts, Annandale, Minnesota

By 1960, when this Hawk first took flight, Studebaker sales were already in steep decline. The model lineup had been trimmed, leaving just the Hawk where once there had been Gold and Silver variants. Despite the streamlining, sales continued to plummet, with only 4280 Hawks sold that year.

Sadly, this particular Hawk has had its wings clipped by rust, forcing it to make a final landing at French Lake Auto Parts.