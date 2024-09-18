The luxury car brands that failed

The Facel Vega company made pressed steel components and car bodies for Simca, Panhard and Delahaye before launching its own cars. Its first car, the FV, arrived in 1954 and it was both quick and stylish. Facel Vega used Chrysler powerplants but later switched due to the lack of four-cylinder engines on offer. Next up was the 1960 Facellia, a smaller car which used a 1.6-litre designed by a former Talbot-Lago engineer.

However, the engine had to be compliant with the strict French horsepower tax system and this meant some internals needed to be redesigned. Things weren’t quite right, and engines began failing. Volvo B18 powerplants were later brought in as a snappy replacement, but the damage was done. Phones were ringing off hooks in aftersales, and it seems the company lost money on every car it ever made. Eventually, it shut its doors in 1964. For a country that is famed for its luxury brands - Louis Vuitton, Hermès, Chanel etc. – it remains a mystery why France has never produced an enduring luxury car brand.