The interesting, wild and often obscure treasures of the Saab museum

The Swedish Enforcement Authority seized the entire collection in September 2011 and announced plans to auction it off one car at a time to pay Saab's creditors. Trollhättan (Saab’s home town), defense company Saab AB and the Wallenberg Memorial Trust invested millions of dollars to keep the cars under one roof and save the museum, ensuring future generations can discover the illustrious past of one of the automotive industry’s most respected underdogs.

From the oldest 900 left to a Corvette-powered SUV, here are some of the gems and hidden treasures displayed in the Saab museum: