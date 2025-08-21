The fantastic car designs of Giorgetto Giugiaro

Gordon-Keeble GT (1960)

This is where it all started; with a British car that’s pretty much unknown thanks to just 100 examples having been built between 1964 and 1967.

Powered by a 5.4-litre Corvette V8, the Gordon Keeble featured a glassfibre bodyshell on a steel chassis. Virtually all of the cars built survive, thanks to an enthusiastic owners’ club.