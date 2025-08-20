The genius of Marcello Gandini

The legendary car designer Marcello Gandini designed some of the most famous and revered Italian cars of all time and many more from outside Italy as well.

The Turinese, widely recognized as one of the most prolific and influential automobile designers of his time, made a name for himself in the mid-1960s working for the famous design house Bertone, where he created icons such as the Lamborghini Miura, the Lancia Stratos and the Ferrari 308/GT4 - the only car designed by Bertone in Maranello.

We pay tribute to Sr. Gandini, who died in 2024, and his great work by examining his most beautiful creations: