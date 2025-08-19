The best-selling cars in the world

There were a couple of surprises as winners from previous years slipped, while other did better than we might have expected among the top 10 best-selling new cars.

Electric cars are making gains in worldwide sales, but they have not displaced those with internal combustion power nearly as much as some have predicted.

Just as tellingly, Toyota remains the most numerous brand in the top 10, with half of all spots in this list going to the Japanese firm. Data from Car Industry Analysis. We include comparison figures with 2023: