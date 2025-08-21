Our favourite junkyard finds from Lyon’s Vintage in Loretto, Kentucky

We won’t lie, we did too, but only after we’d dropped in on the fabulous Lyon’s Vintage Junkyard. Owned by car enthusiast David Lyons, the picturesque yard contains a few hundred desirable classics from the 1930s through to the 1970s.

The property was very well maintained, and unlike in some yards we’ve visited, there were no bits of mangled and twisted metal hiding in the grass, waiting to trip you up. The stock was treated with respect, with doors and boots generally kept closed, and engines covered. In fact, contrary to its name, in our eyes it was definitely more salvage yard than junkyard: