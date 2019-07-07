Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019: Best of the Rally stage

Rally fans are spoiled for choice at Goodwood, with cars in action on the rally stage and hillclimb course
7 July 2019
Category: 
Hot hatch

First drives

  • Subaru WRX STI first drive review
    As is typical, the best way to enjoy the STI is close to the limit

    Subaru WRX STI first drive review

    This may not be the most refined or practical super-saloon on sale, but we doubt fans of the STI will care

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week