The forgotten cars of the 1980s

Business ventures constantly give customers an offer they can’t refuse. Mitsubishi’s contract with Chrysler birthed a car that appeared to offer it all, from extravagant options to economy that impresses by today’s standards. You got bucket seats with lumbar support, tinted glass and power-adjustable mirrors. Naming the others would simply take up too much room.

On top of the features, it promised a 40mpg thirst and performance to keep most of the 70,000 buyers entertained. Why, then, was it forgotten? The relationship between the two companies changed, and Mitsubishi began selling the Conquest; the new offer customers couldn’t refuse.