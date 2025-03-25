The best cars from the 1990s, but which is your favourite?

The 1980s, with their accessible hot hatches, monstrous homologation specials and ballistic supercars, were a tough act to follow, and with insurance premiums biting, you’d be forgiven for thinking cars from the 90s would be a bit of a let-down.

But don’t write them off so quickly. This was the era in which the widespread adoption of fuel injection, ABS and power steering improved dependability, safety and usability. In short, these cars are modern enough to be reliable and accessible, but old enough – and, now, rare enough – to be interesting. And unlike many ‘80s cars, their successors from the 90s are still very much within reach, and we offer guide prices (for decent examples) for all:

Cars are listed in chronological order – this story covers up to 1995 – we’ll cover the rest of the decade soon. Slideshow story – please click the right-hand arrow above to continue - guide prices are for reasonable condition examples without intergalactic mileages - we also include data from How Many Left? (not including SORN cars) to guide you as to surviving examples. As with all older cars, be aware of your local ULEZ rules that may impact your usage