How much do we care where our cars come from? Not specifically you and me, I mean; you're reading a British car website, and there's a strong chance you're invested, at least emotionally, if not professionally, in the car business.
But what of 'the man on the Clapham omnibus', the legal profession's hypothetical ordinary, reasonable person on the street, someone uninvested, just going about their business? Do they care?
Certainly they’ll know about it much more readily than they know where, say, their plastic buckets, clothing, processed food or the hypothetical bus in which they're travelling comes from, because the busyness, or otherwise, of their local factories will be big news.
'UK car making plunges to lowest for over 70 years', ran a BBC headline earlier this summer (partly, but far from exclusively, because US trade tariffs made JLR press pause on sending cars to America). But it's not just a British worry.
”There are concerns in Germany, Italy, France and Japan," Prof Peter Wells of Cardiff University's Centre for Automotive Industry Research told the BBC at the time. "It's not purely a UK phenomenon." Traditional car-building countries are struggling to make as many cars as they used to. And you'll know as well as I do what some of the causes of this phenomenon are.
Chinese cars were, not very long ago, something of a novelty and, if we're honest, not a terribly competitive one. With what now looks like naivety, the European car industry seemed to assume things would stay that way.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Buy British ended 50 odd years ago when we joined the common market,since then it's been an up and down membership and then we left,thank you Mr Cameron,and then Trump turned the screw and made most economy's struggle on his whim, as for Britain autos were are talking about still non British origin brands, Peugeot,Honda and Toyota to name three,are they any good? do they top the sales charts?,no they don't, EV take up or lack of it hasn't helped sales I know but you only have to observe the traffic these days to see where most of our vehicles come from and the ones that are most popular, the UK is a consumer nation nearly everything we buy is imported,we only have ourselves to blame for our country's poor performance these days.