Renault is preparing a raft of cost-saving measures amid automotive market “uncertainties” – and reports suggest this could result in thousands of job cuts.

In a statement to Autocar on Monday (6 October), Renault UK said it was “considering ways” of simplifying its business model while dropping costs.

“Given the uncertainties in the automotive market and the extremely competitive environment, we confirm that we are considering ways to simplify, speed up execution and optimise our fixed costs,” read the statement.

On Sunday, French newsletter L’Informe reported the so-called ‘Arrow’ cost-savings plan would result in some 3000 jobs cuts across human resources, finance and marketing teams.