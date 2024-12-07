It has come to my attention that the people behind the Funky Cat (Great Wall Motor, who later renamed the Ora EV something much more prosaic) have made something actually funky.

This column item is ultimately going to be about cars, so I beg the patience of any reader who will write in when they see mention of a motorcycle on these pages, but I should tell you about the Souo S2000.

It’s the debut motorbike from a new arm of GWM, a grand tourer in the vein of the Honda Gold Wing – a motorcycle that even non-motorcyclists will surely know about.

But the S2000 is bigger and bolder even than the Gold Wing. It’s a huge, 400kg-plus, comfortable-looking cruiser, and I bring it up here because it’s powered by nothing less than a 2.0-litre flat eight-cylinder engine, reportedly making around 150bhp and 140lb ft of torque. That got my attention, as it might yours.

I thought it significant for two reasons. One is that we’re becoming very accustomed to the Chinese bringing us electrified products. The cars no longer come as any surprise; some are pretty dull inside and out, sure, but others, notably those with traditional European badges, can be (a little more) interesting.

There’s a school of thought that Chinese companies invest in brands with European design and engineering facilities because they need them to impart the character and soul their own products would otherwise lack; that their cars are well built and good value but that they’re not creative.

Even their most interesting sports cars or off-roaders have to rely on bouncing on the spot or spinning in tiny circles, because the design is so unspectacular.