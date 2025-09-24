Not many of us would have anticipated even a few years ago the extent to which cyber attacks could disrupt our world, but the ongoing shutdown at JLR as a result of one shows how very worried we should be.

The entire industry must be quaking in its boots and paying every cybersecurity expert going to reassure them that their defence against hacking is impenetrable.

We don’t know the ins and outs of the JLR cyber attack, although it is reportedly ransomware similar to that which decimated Co-op and Marks & Spencer earlier this year. We are however now seeing the painful after-effects trickling down the British automotive industry.

These effects can't be underestimated: at the time of writing, JLR production was due to restart on 1 October but plenty were suggesting it would be longer. And even when cars start being built again, the impact of this attack will be felt for a long time.

JLR is front and centre here, but for Britain’s parts supply industry, often smaller outfits for which JLR might be their only client and which don’t have JLR’s cash reserves, this is serious business. This is people’s livelihoods.

There have been calls for government support, and it’s easy to understand why. Conversely, if cyber attacks are going to become increasingly common, as we’ve seen across broader industry, then it's simply not sustainable for public money to cover these costs. There has to be another way – but sadly it’s too late for JLR and its suppliers.

The only answer is better protection and vigilance against those immoral enough to conduct these cyber attacks in the first place.

It's vital for the survival of JLR, the British car industry, the global car industry and, quite frankly, for the future of humanity.