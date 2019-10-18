Volkswagen T-Roc R 2019 review

On Nice’s congested inner city roads the T-Roc’s sporting pretentions are reasonably well masked, but still a long way from inconspicuous. With the dampers in their midway setting, vertical body movements are kept tightly in check over lumps, bumps and sleeping policemen, but not to such an extreme extent that compressions force the wind from your lungs. The T-Roc breathes a little easier in Comfort mode, though it seems there’s no escaping the often violently loud thumps from the suspension as the wheels pass over smaller ruts and expansion joints. It’s certainly more liveable than an SQ2 or a X2 M35i, however.

Breaking out of Nice and the midday traffic, we begin a hard charge up the technical mountain roads that lead to Col de Vence. With everything set to Race, the T-Roc R proves brutally effective. The DSG ‘box’s tendency to be caught out is minimised, and the EA888 motor is as heavy-hitting as ever. More than anything though, it’s the levels of lateral grip the T-Roc is capable of generating that impresses most.

It corners incredibly neutrally, with its 4Motion four-wheel-drive capable of effectively eliminating understeer entirely. Turn the wonderfully weighted, precise steering wheel and the front end bites in towards the apex hard, before the rear-end digs in to slingshot you out the other end. Any meaningful hip wriggling is clinically choreographed out of its cornering routine, but the tenacity with which it clings to the tarmac has an appeal all of its own. And while you’re aware of a heightened level of body roll through fast sweeping bends, it’s not so prevalent so as to detract from the otherwise highly enjoyable process of driving this car fast on a fantastic road.

That said, the driving environment itself is a bit of a let down. The hard interior plastics that were acceptable in lower grade versions of the T-Roc feel drab and out of place in £38,450 performance model. An X2 M35i feels far classier in this regard, as does an SQ2 - albeit to a lesser extent. Practicality is good, though. There’s enough room for taller passengers to sit in reasonable comfort in the second row, while its 392-litre boot betters the Audi’s (355 litres), if not the BMW’s (470 litres).