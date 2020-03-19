Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet 1.5 TSI 2020 review

The changes to the underbody come with one big drawback: the car driven here weighs 30kg more than its regular equivalent, and it struggles to hide that heft. The turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with 148bhp and 184lb ft of torque, is terrifically flexible and quite willing to rev, but it has to work harder while on the move and demands more gearchanges to achieve this.
Despite its firm damping, the T-Roc Cabriolet isn’t a car that likes to be pushed too hard, either. Body roll is pretty well controlled – there’s a lower centre of gravity, due to the lighter roof and added weight concentrated within the platform – but flex and shake is quite noticeable, especially on less than smooth surfaces, and this ultimately limits the T-Roc Cabriolet’s dynamics. The ride is more fidgety and you can’t escape the shimmy through the body during cornering.
It’s not all bad, though, because adopting a more moderate speed and lowering the roof provides a chance for the car to display more favourable traits. At a gentle cruise, it’s very much in its element, even if the effect of flex and shake never really disappears completely. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic would be our choice, but the six-speed manual is light and precise in its action.
The swift operation of the roof, which lowers and stows above the luggage compartment behind the rear seats in just 12sec, provides an al fresco experience at the press of a button. With the windows up, there’s very little wind buffeting up to around 80mph, making it quite pleasant as long as the road isn’t too challenging. Still, it’s unusual. Forget any notion about it being sporty: you sit at a typical SUV height without a roof over your head.
The front of the interior mirrors that of the regular T-Roc, with a hard plastic dashboard and a mix of precise controls and inoffensive but not exactly luxurious trim materials. You can choose Active Info Display digital instruments as part of a long list of options, which also includes a superbly intuitive infotainment system and the well-bolstered sport seats of our test car.
The driving position immediately feels more intimate than that of the hard-top, due to the added rake of the windscreen and proximity of its header rail, which sits uncomfortably close within your peripheral vision. It’s better, then, to lower the height of the seat squab. The problem with this, though, is that you find yourself enclosed within a car that has a relatively high shoulder line, shallow glass and a high rear end, making overall visibility a key weak point.
The open-air experience doesn’t come without its compromises in other areas, either. When it’s down, the roof robs the boot of space and versatility. It shrinks from 445 litres in the hard-top T-Roc to just 284 litres and the narrow aperture restricts the loading of bulky luggage.
Jeremy
Nice photos
The best thing about this review is the views of Mallorca in the background. As for the car itself, however good it might be (not very, judging by the review) I just cannot get the image of a Barbie doll car out of my head!
scrap
30kg heavier? A typo surely?
I don't dislike this as much as I should, largely because the T Roc is hardly the tallest or most bulky of crossovers, but it suffers hideously from the same compromises as the Evoque convertible: higher weight, worse dynamics and compromised practicality.
superstevie
Looks wise, I don't mind it.
Looks wise, I don't mind it. It is what it is. I don't think anyone would be in any doubt that it isn't a sporty car, the regular one hardly is. I am impressed that it is only 30kgs heavier, that is pretty good, although it was hardly a lightweight car to begin with. For most buyers, it will be a good car that is "reliable", reasonably practical for a car of its type, but with the added appeal of taking the roof off on sunny days.
It is not a car for everyone, so I look forward to reading all the comments...
Master Bean
I think they mean 300kg more.
MrJ
It looks like a bathtub on wheels.
The Fiat 500c and Mazda MX5 coupe look better and work well, so are my preferred open tops.
gavsmit
The magic of driving a convertible
I had a terrible experience with a Mazda MX-5 cabriolet coupe, the car, dealerships and Mazda UK all letting me down really badly. But on the rare day it wasn't at the dealership being fixed or the weather was awful, I loved every second of driving with the roof down (when the roof actually worked - one of its many faults).
But an intimidating factor was the low ride height in busy traffic. So something like this T-Roc convertible would appear to address that - but as the review states, the sloping windscreen and high bodyline makes for a pretty enclosed convertible experience.
Maybe the faster, cheaper, four-seater but obviously smaller Mini Converible starts to make more sense all of a sudden......especially as you'll still be subjected to the same sort of name calling if you paid a lot more for the T-Roc.
catnip
Its a long time since I've
Its a long time since I've read a convertible review which emphasised flex, shake and shimmy as much as this one does. Still, the car market these days is predominantly about image, and what others will think of you, so this will no doubt sell well and appeal to many.
