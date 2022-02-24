Volkswagen T-Roc 2.0 TSI 4Motion R-Line 2022 review

Sales of the first-generation Volkswagen T-Roc have exceeded expectations in many markets, including the UK. So it comes as no surprise that the changes made halfway through its planned eight-year life cycle are rather subtle.

With over one million deliveries worldwide since its launch in 2017, including more than 650,000 alone in European markets, Volkswagen clearly sees no need to radically alter what has, up to now, proven a very popular car. There are tweaks here and there, but there is nothing that fundamentally alters the appearance, performance or driving character of the high-riding five-door crossover-style hatchback and the more recently introduced two-door Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet sibling in any great way.

A new-look front end is the key exterior design change. It includes lightly reworked LED headlamps (optional with IQ Light matrix projectors with adaptive functionality), a revised grille with a more heavily structured black plastic insert and a light band either side of a larger Volkswagen badge, together with a redesigned bumper with new-look cooling ducts and daytime-running lights.

At the rear, there are lightly revised tail-lights with new LED graphics as well as a reprofiled bumper. The 2022-model-year T-Roc also comes with a revised set of alloy wheels, ranging from 16in to 19in in diametre. Alongside the standard model, buyers can also choose both Life and Style exterior design lines, with a choice of a two-tone exterior colour scheme and either aluminium look or black detailing.

There is also a new look R-Line exterior design line, as featured on the turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder 2.0 TSI 4Motion model we drive here. It leans heavily on the look of the reworked range-topping Volkswagen T-Roc R with its own uniquely styled front bumper with high gloss black highlights, vertically stacked LED daytime-running lights mirroring the look of those seen on the latest Golf R and larger air ducts.