Volkswagen Golf R M52 2019 UK review

It would be an unlikely occurrence that, after an enthusiastic drive on your favourite B-road, you’d emerge from a Volkswagen Golf R and accuse it of being a bit slow. Or a bit underpowered. Or a bit wanting in terms of its outright performance. That’s not really the sort of impression a hatchback with 296bhp, 295lb ft, four-wheel drive and a 0-62mph time of 4.6sec tends to leave. But that hasn’t prevented M52 from stepping in to spice things up anyway.

The M52 brand is a new one, the product of a transatlantic collaboration between Mountune and Fifteen52. You will probably have heard of the former: the Essex-based tuner is famed for taking fast Fords and making them even faster. The latter, meanwhile, is an American company best known for its sharp-looking bespoke wheels. If you follow the comings and goings of Hoonigan Ken Block or self-styled 'urban outlaw' Magnus Walker, you’ve probably spied some of its work.

Anyway, M52's is focus is the enhancement of Volkswagen Group cars. Apparently, there’s quite a large market for fast, modified Volkswagens in the States, so the collaboration presented a good opportunity for Mountune to increase its profile across the pond. At the same time, the reverse is true for Fifteen52 in the UK. Sounds like a win-win situation.