Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK review

8
Vauxhall’s first pure-electric car arrives with an impressive spec – but plenty of rivals to beat
Mark Tisshaw
by Mark Tisshaw
23 June 2020

What is it?

This new version of the Vauxhall Corsa is surely Britain’s best-selling electric car elect.

As keenly priced and with a real-world electric range as good as a whole host of other recently arrived zero-emissions rivals, the Corsa-e isn't lacking in showroom appeal, nor in the number of Vauxhall showrooms across the country in which to be sold. Just as the Corsa supermini has been the first car of so many people over the years, the Corsa-e is likely to be the first electric car of many more.

We were impressed with the Corsa-e on first acquaintance, back in the early spring in Germany, when one could cross a border freely before you-know-what. And now, a touch later than advertised due to you-know-what, the Corsa-e is with Vauxhall dealers, ready to try to convert buyers from the pump to the plug. First, it must try to win us over in this initial UK test. 

The story behind this new, sixth-generation Corsa is well known: hastily re-engineered from scratch when Opel-Vauxhall switched from General Motors ownership to the PSA Group, it made it through development in record time as a sibling to the Peugeot 208 and is offered with petrol, diesel and electric drivetrains, with little differences between the variants apart from the obvious.

Vauxhall, like all PSA brands, is adopting this multiple powertrain choice, including electric, across its future model lines rather than do stand-alone electric vehicles, because it believes electric becomes a less intimidating switch for buyers this way.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    23 June 2020
    First Drive
    Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK review
    Vauxhall’s first pure-electric car arrives with an impressive spec – but...
  • 22 June 2020
    First Drive
    BMW M2 CS 2020 review
    The new CS is a good deal more expensive than the standard M2, but how much...
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet 2020 road test review - hero front
    19 June 2020
    Car review
    Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
    Is the compact convertible the next niche to be conquered by the crossover...
Back to top

What's it like?

There’s certainly little to be intimidated by in this Corsa-e. It’s a Corsa, after all, smart enough but a little generic in style, even if much improved over its predecessor, which seemed to be on sale forever. Still, it’s a shame that Vauxhall has chiselled away some of the flair of its Peugeot sibling, one of the best-looking and best-proportioned superminis on sale today.

That goes for the inside, too, which you would consider a bit plain even before seeing what Peugeot does with the same architecture.

Some subtle 'e' badging and bespoke alloy wheels are all there is externally to tell an electric Corsa from a conventional one, but the changes are more drastic under the skin, where the front and rear tracks have been widened, wheelbase marginally lengthened, front suspension beefed up and rear torsion beam moved back slightly – all to accommodate the H-shaped 50kWh lithium ion battery pack in the floor.

That battery defines so much about the Corsa-e. That’s an obvious statement when you consider the way its power is delivered. There’s the typical shove off the line when you first accelerate, although it’s not quite as brisk or as unruly as some rivals. Performance tails off after about 50-60mph, but the real-world shove up to that point is as much as you’d ever need in most conditions. The average Corsa buyer will think they’ve ended up in a VXR with the mute button on by accident, particularly when they activate the kickdown.

But the battery also greatly influences the ride quality and the handling. The extra weight (some 345kg) actually helps the ride compared with the standard Corsa, which feels quite nobbly. The whole car seems more settled, with the 10%-lower centre of gravity of the Corsa-e also helping here. Although the ride is better, some of the handling verve of the standard Corsa is lost on turn-in, but there’s a nice weighting to the steering that wins you over in the end when you get used to it, despite it feeling really quite springy at first.

As for its EV vitals, a real-world range of 200 miles is to be believed in the summer on mixed road conditions driven in the ‘B’ mode that turns on a nicely judged regenerative braking system. A home charger is included in the list price and the Corsa-e supports 100kW DC rapid-charging as standard, too. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Should I buy one?

As an introduction to the world of electric cars, the Corsa-e makes a strong case for itself. The driving experience isn’t as radical as some, the styling inside and out even less so, but it’s in the feel of familiarity where this car really wins.

It’s the EV for people who didn’t really know they wanted one and do so without really thinking about it – exactly the kind of car the government needs to be bought in droves if its aim to bring down the internal combustion engine is ever to be realised. 

Vauxhall Corsa-e 7.4kW Elite Nav specification 

Where London, UK Price £30,310 (after government grant) Engine Synchronous electric motor Power 134bhp at 3674-10,000rpm Torque 192lb ft at 300-3673rpm Gearbox 1-spd, direct drive Kerb weight 1455kg 0-60mph 7.6sec Top speed 93mph Battery 50kWh lithium ion Range 209 miles (WLTP) CO2 0g/km, Rivals Renault Zoe, Peugeot e-208, Mini Electric

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1

jason_recliner

23 June 2020

I still can't quite believe the tolerances around the rear lights.

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

  • Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK first drive review - hero front
    23 June 2020
    First Drive
    Vauxhall Corsa-e 2020 UK review
    Vauxhall’s first pure-electric car arrives with an impressive spec – but...
  • 22 June 2020
    First Drive
    BMW M2 CS 2020 review
    The new CS is a good deal more expensive than the standard M2, but how much...
  • Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet 2020 road test review - hero front
    19 June 2020
    Car review
    Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet
    Is the compact convertible the next niche to be conquered by the crossover...