Vauxhall's 202bhp rocketship is now a forgotten £4000 bargain

Vauxhall wants to go back to its sporting roots - and you can see why...

Richard Bremner Autocar
19 September 2025

You see that squiggly little map of the Nordschliefe stuck to the rear ends of quite a few cars these days. 

Quite often they’re BMWs, and if not from Munich they’re usually performance machines that might even have visited the track represented by this stick-on cartography. Occasionally said decal will be applied in irony, perhaps to the rear-end of an imported Mazda Bongo or a Vauxhall Astravan. Although the commitment with which the latter are usually driven somewhat diminishes the irony.

And it’s Vauxhall that at one point decided to do the adorning itself, applying an outline of the Nürburgring’s north circuit - aka the Green Hell - not only to the tailgate of a run of Corsa VXR Nürburgings - but also their ‘B’ pillars and grilles, too. 

Given the endless runs of frequently quite lame supermini limited editions it would be easy to conclude that this VXR variant was another of the same, its mini-maps signifying trim and equipment fiddlings, and no tweaks for the 189bhp VXR powertrain. But no - there was a lot more to it than this.

Which was just as well given that this VXR’s creators, GM’s Opel Performance Centre in Germany, boldly labeled it ‘Nürburgring’.

Given the track’s reputation, and the fact that you can buy laps in your own car, this amounts to more than a drum-roll’s worth of expectation. If you were a keen Corsa-ist, you might notice the Nürburgring’s lower ride height, a special set of gunmetal 10-spoke alloys and a pair of fat exhaust pipes erupting from the ends of black diffuser. A glance inside would reveal a sizeable pair of promisingly racy Recaro seats, complete with cut-outs for a full race harness. With all this virtue signaling, the Opel’s Performance Centre was already in deep, and would have to deliver.

Read our review

Car review
vauxhall corsa review 2023 01 tracking front

Vauxhall Corsa

Major revisions give the popular supermini a stylish new look and refreshed hardware, but to what effect?

Read our review
The team certainly selected the right weapons. The most potent was a torque-sensing Drexler Motorsports mechanical differential, making this the first Vauxhall or Opel to feature such kit since the demise of the rear-wheel drive Omega. 

Inverted Bilsten monotube dampers, progressive rate springs and lightweight Brembo brake calipers were also installed, while those 10-spokers were forged and the car sat two centimetres lower. 

Adjustments to the turbocharger, a new ECU and a redesigned exhaust extracted another 13bhp from the standard VXR 1600 engine, taking the total to 202bhp, and you could extract 207lb ft of torque during frenzied moments of full-throttle acceleration.

That all sounded great, but so many times has Autocar been told of the great efforts invested in the latest Vauxhall chassis, only to experience disappointment 500 metres later, that stepping into this ambitious Corsa did not invite much hope. The venue was Rockingham’s handling circuit, the Autocar test team present for three days of driving everything from snappily spoilered shopping hatches to hypercars whose alloys would cost much the same money as this Vauxhall.

Vauxhall Corsa VXR Nurburgring and Mclaren MP4-12C

This time, though, the story was different. Your reporter was amazed to discover a front-drive Vauxhall that not only resisted understeer, but seemed magnetically attracted to any bend’s apex if you aimed its rather lively wheel accurately enough. 

You could adjust the Corsa’s line with the throttle – almost unheard of in Vauxhalls – you could feel the edge of its generous adhesion and generally have a brilliant time behind its neat, leather-skinned wheel. Suddenly, Vauxhall had a contender to pit against the Renaultsport Clio 200 Cup, the Mini Cooper S and the Fiesta ST.

Only, it didn’t. Because this special edition cost over £3700 more than the Cooper S, and almost £4400 extra over the admittedly less potent Fiesta ST. And so the Nurburgring stayed rare, despite its considerable talents. Vauxhall nevertheless had another go, renaming this car the Clubsport, and fitting a different exhaust.

Little else changed, including the price, which produced the same banging-your-head-on-a-brick-wall effect for the Clubsport’s creators. Both cars are rare, then, but not so rare that you can’t find them for sale, and at vastly less than the £22,000 odd they cost when new. 

Today you’ll pay from £4000 upwards, the best costing closer to £10,000. That’s still not cheap, but it’s great value for a car that’s a riot to drive and pretty well equipped with it. It also has the merit of not being the most obvious hot hatch, but among the most effective.

