Affordable future classics

What are the key factors? Scarcity, for one, and reputation for another. If a car is rare and widely reckoned to be one of the best of its type to drive, it’ll probably reach classic status.

Beauty is another factor and so too is significance; a car that changed the game in its sector is bound to be held in high regard for years to come.

Every one of the cars we’re highlighting here meets at least one of those criteria, if not two or three. Let’s take a look: